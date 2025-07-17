Search
What happened in Panama City Beach? Authorities investigate reports of shots fired near Pineapple Willy’s

BySumanti Sen
Published on: Jul 17, 2025 10:41 am IST

Eyewitnesses said they heard around five gunshots ring out in Panama City Beach, near Pineapple Willy’s.

Law enforcement is investigating reports of shots fired in Panama City Beach, Florida, near Pineapple Willy’s. Eyewitnesses said they heard around five gunshots ring out in the area, according to wjhg.com.

Pineapple Willy’s evacuated their business after the incident, as a precaution. Panama City Beach Police told the outlet that one person has been arrested. However, they did not specify if the person was involved in the incident.

No injuries were reported. The incident remains under investigation. 

Meanwhile, a Facebook user asked about the incident on the Facebook page ‘Lets talk  Panama City Beach.’ “Shooting on the beach behind pineapple Willy's ? Anybody know?” the user asked.

An individual wrote in the comment section, “I have a friend staying at shores and she heard the gunshots.” “Looks like there is more activity in the parking lot than the beach,” one Facebook user wrote, while another said, “Police and what looks like a reporter present”. One user said, “We went by that way around 6:30 and everything was ok at that time! I asked my Husband you really want to go this way! lol ! U never know about it! Hope all is well!”

