Pier Park shooting update: 3 injured in Panama City Beach, suspects arrested

UPDATE: Panama City Beach Police are investigating a shooting at Pier Park, an outdoor shopping area in Panama City Beach, Florida. According to local television station WJHG-TV, shots were fired near the SkyWheel and movie theater on Saturday evening. At least three people suffered injuries and were transported to a local hospital. There is no information on the conditions of the victims. Four suspects have been detained in connection with the shooting. Reports of a shooting incident at the Pier Park in Panama City Beach, Florida.(UnSplash)

ORIGINAL STORY: Reports of a shooting incident at the Pier Park in Panama City Beach, Florida, have surfaced. Some witnesses took to social media to report that at least three shots were fired. Authorities have not confirmed the reports.

“Stop shooting up our beach!!! Another shooting this time at pier park. 3 shot. Cops everywhere. This needs to stop,” one witness wrote on Facebook.

Another reported, "A shooting just happened right in front of me at Pier Park at the Grand. I watched someone get shot and could see the flashes of gun fire. It was NOT fireworks. Please stay away from this area!!!!!!

Another witness reported, “If your kids are on Spring Break at PCB call and check on them. Another shooting at Pier Park a little while ago.”

Another witness said, “We were just in Pier park. Multiple people shot. Horrible. I have never seen so many cops pull up in one area.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information