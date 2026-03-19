Joseph Duggar brother: Josh's sex offense conviction, ‘Ashley Madison scandal’ back in focus amid new arrest

Joseph Duggar, one of the 11 Duggar kids featured in the TLC reality TV show '19 Kids & Counting,' was arrested in Bay County, Florida, for allegedly molesting a 9-year-old in 2022. The 31-year-old arrest is the latest of the many scandals the Duggar family has faced, especially with their eldest, Josh Duggar. Joseph and Kendra Duggar (L) and Josh and Anna Duggar. (Josh Duggar on X and littleduggarfamily on Instagram)

Josh Duggar, a convicted sex offender, has a long rap sheet which includes charges related to molesting multiple teenage girls, receiving and storing child pornography, and his appearance on the leaked data from the cheating website Ashley Madison.

Joseph Duggar was taken into custody on Wednesday, March 18, the Bay County Sheriff's Office said. The update stated that he has been arrested "for Lewd and Lascivious Behavior, involving unlawful sexual activity with a minor. "

The arrest has brought a renewed focus on the conviction of Josh Duggar in 2022, the charges against him and the scandals he was involved in. In this article we will take a look at all of them.