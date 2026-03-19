Joseph Duggar brother: Josh's sex offense conviction, ‘Ashley Madison scandal’ back in focus amid new arrest
Joseph Duggar arrested for alleged child molestation in 2022, adding to Duggar family scandals tied to Josh Duggar’s abuse and child porn convictions.
Joseph Duggar, one of the 11 Duggar kids featured in the TLC reality TV show '19 Kids & Counting,' was arrested in Bay County, Florida, for allegedly molesting a 9-year-old in 2022. The 31-year-old arrest is the latest of the many scandals the Duggar family has faced, especially with their eldest, Josh Duggar.
Josh Duggar, a convicted sex offender, has a long rap sheet which includes charges related to molesting multiple teenage girls, receiving and storing child pornography, and his appearance on the leaked data from the cheating website Ashley Madison.
Joseph Duggar was taken into custody on Wednesday, March 18, the Bay County Sheriff's Office said. The update stated that he has been arrested "for Lewd and Lascivious Behavior, involving unlawful sexual activity with a minor. "
The arrest has brought a renewed focus on the conviction of Josh Duggar in 2022, the charges against him and the scandals he was involved in. In this article we will take a look at all of them.
Josh Dugger's Scandals, Arrest And Conviction
In 2015, Josh Duggar confessed to molesting five underage girls, including his sisters, as a teen. As a result of the backlash, the family show was canceled by TLC. In the same year, he was exposed as a user on the cheating site Ashley Madison. He admitted to pornography addiction and infidelity there.
Also read: Joseph Duggar net worth: How much does the reality star and his wife earn from Instagram, TV show rights?
The child pornography probe into him first started after investigators linked his car dealership computer to dark web downloads in May 2019.His first arrest came on April 29, 2021, when federal authorities in Arkansas took him on charges of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material.
A federal jury convicted him on December 9, 2021, on the same charges.
On May 25, 2022, he was sentenced to 12 years, 7 months in prison, plus 20 years of supervised release and $200,000 restitution.
He is currently lodged at the FCI Seagoville, Texas. He appealed his arrest in June 2024, but that failed. He is projected to be released in 2032.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More