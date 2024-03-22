OTT releases to watch this weekend: Ae Watan Mere Watan to Fighter, Oppenheimer to Abraham Ozler and more

Weekend could be the best escapism for cinephiles as they try to explore their favourite shows and movies for binge-watching. For those who may not be excited by theatrical releases, no need to worry. We have got you covered with films and shows with unique and diverse storytelling. From Ae Watan Mere Watan on Amazon Prime to Oppenheimer on Jio Cinema, there is a lot of interesting content to catch up. OTT releases to watch this weekend: Take a look at OTT releases this week on streaming platforms.

Ae Watan Mere Watan, Amazon Prime

The Kannan Iyer directorial based on the life of Indian freedom fighter Usha Mehta features Sara Ali Khan as the main protagonist. Emraan Hashmi also has an extended cameo as Indian independence movement activist Ram Manohar Lohia in the movie. Set in the backdrop of Mahatama Gandhi's Quit India movement, Ae Watan Mere Watan narrates the story of a young girl who starts Congress radio. The radio was used to spread the message of unity and patriotism among Indians in order to fight against the colonial oppression.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Fighter, Netflix

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone portray Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania and Squadron Leader Minal Rathore respectively in Sidharth Anand's aerial action-thriller. The film is inspired by the Pulwama terror attack on Indian armed forces. Fighter narrates the story of Shamsher aka Patty who avenges the cowardly attack against Indian army soldiers. Anil Kapoor, Akshay Oberoi, Karan Singh Grover, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Talat Aziz, Ashutosh Rana, Geeta Agrawal and others play crucial roles in the movie. The Hrithik-Deepika starrer started streaming on Netflix from March 21.

Oppenheimer, Jio Cinema

Christopher Nolan's Oscar winning epic science-thriller based on the life of Robert J Oppenheimer released in Jio Cinema on March 21. Apart from the idea and politics linked to the making of nuclear bomb, the film also delves into Robert Oppenheimer's psyche and relationships. Known as Christopher's finest works, Oppenheimer also got Cillian Murphy an Oscar for Best Actor for playing the main protagonist. Robert Downy Jr also won the Best Supporting Actor Award at Oscars 2024 for his portrayal of Rear Admiral Lewis Strauss.

Lootere, Disney+Hotstar

The hijack drama features Rajat Kapoor as a captain of a cargo ship who is taken captive by Somali pirates on the high seas. The Jai Mehta directorial created by Hansal Mehta showcases negotiations between Indian government and the pirates in the attempt to set free the hostages. Lootere starts streaming on Disney+Hotstar from March 22 onwards.

X Men '97, Disney+Hotstar

Marvel's animated series X Men '97 started streaming on Disney+Hotstar from March 20. The show is the revival of X Men: The Animated Series. It showcases X-Men preparing themselves for new challenges after the death of their leader Professor X aka Charles Xavier. X-Men also make attempts so that mutants can co-exist with humans despite political and scientific threats. The series is backed by Marvel Studios Animation. DeMayo is the head writer of first two seasons and Jake Castorena is the supervising director.

3 Body Problem, Netflix

3 Body Problem is an adaptation of Liu Cixin’s novel series of the same name. The eight-episode sci-fi series narrates the story of Ye Wenjie, an astrophysicist whose decision in the ’60s resonates through space and time. The story later moves to the present day where a group of scientists unite to face humanity's biggest threat.

Abraham Ozler, Disney+Hotstar

The Jayaram-Mammootty starrer Malayalam thriller started streaming on Disney+Hotstar March 20 onwards. ACP Abraham Ozler played by Jayaram investigates the death of an IT employee and makes every effort to capture a dangerous serial killer. Anaswara Rajan, Anoop Menon, Arjun Ashokan, Arya Salim, Senthil Krishna, Jagadish, Saiju Kurup and Dileesh Pothan also play crucial roles in the film. Abraham Ozler is directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas and written by Randheer Krishnan. The crime saga is backed by Midhun and Irshad M Hassan.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place