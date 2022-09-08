Lootere teaser: Hansal Mehta's thriller shows Rajat Kapoor's ship hijacked in Somalia

The first look for Hansal Mehta's new web show, Lootere is out and it promises to be a gritty thriller. The show is directed by Hansal's son Jai Mehta and features Rajat Kapoor in an important role. (Also read: Rajkummar Rao's Shahid 'languishing in some rotting safety vault': Hansal Mehta)

The show that will soon land on Disney+ Hotstar, features Vivek Gomber, Deepak Tijori, Rajat Kapoor, Chandan Roy Sanyal and Amruta Khanvilkar. The teaser clip opens with a long shot of a boat in the sea and Rajat Kapoor is seen holding a pair of binoculars on his ship. Soon, they are in the middle of a hijack and chaos and violence follows. The video also gives a sneak peek into behind-the-scenes of the show and we can see Hansal at work on the sets. The show is co-written by Jai along with Suparn Varma, Vishal Kapoor and Vaibhav Vishal.

Hansal shared the teaser on his Instagram page and wrote, "Proud to present this @jaihmehta directorial #Lootere. A tale of greed, survival, terror and chaos - #HotstarSpecials #Lootere, coming soon. Produced by @shaaileshrsingh #LootereOnHotstar #DisneyPlusDay #FirstLook @KarmaMediaEnt @shaaileshrsingh."

Filmmaker Nikhil Advani was among the first ones to comment on the post. He wrote, “How good does this look!!! @JaiHMehta is a full chip of the old block and is going to end up teaching us a few things. @mehtahansal @shailesh_r_sing #Lootere @DisneyPlus.” Film editor-writer Apurva Asrani also dropped heart-eye emojis on the post.

Apart from Lootere, Hansal Mehta also has his directorial feature Faraaz lined up next. It is an action-thriller about the Holey Artisan cafe attack that shook Bangladesh in July 2016. Earlier this month, the film was selected for the BFI London Film Festival 2022. It marks the debut of actor Zahan Kapoor and also casts Paresh Rawal's son Aditya Rawal in a prominent role.

