 Deepika Padukone reacts as PV Sindhu goes 'just uff' after watching Fighter - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Deepika Padukone reacts as PV Sindhu goes 'just uff' after watching Fighter

Deepika Padukone reacts as PV Sindhu goes 'just uff' after watching Fighter

ANI |
Jan 30, 2024 02:40 PM IST

Fighter stars Deepika Padukone as Squadron leader Minal Rathore aka Minni. It also stars Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor.

After badminton ace PV Sindhu gave a glowing review of the recently released Deepika Padukone-starrer action thriller Fighter, the actor sent out a Love You message for the shuttler. "What a movie (red heart emoji)! Hrithik and Deepika just uff. Anil sir, just timeless," Sindhu posted on Instagram after watching the film, which also stars Hrithik Roshan in the lead. Also read: Fighter crosses 225 crore at worldwide box office but is still flying lower than Pathaan, War

Fighter stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.
Fighter stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

Deepika in turn shared Sindhu's post on her Instagram stories and captioned it "Love you."

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Deepika's reaction to PV Sindhu's post.
Deepika's reaction to PV Sindhu's post.

Makers of Fighter on Monday dropped Dil Banaane Waaleya song from the film. Sharing the song's link, film's headliner Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram and wrote, “Tu qubool kar sajde mere.. ya woh aasmaan ko chhod de (accept my prayers or quit). #DilBanaaneWaaleya video song from #Fighter out now.” The emotional track is sung by Arijit Singh, Jonita Gandhi, Vishal Dadlani and Sheykhar Ravjiani. Kumaar has penned the lyrics.

Fighter box office

Meanwhile, the film, which also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi, has entered the 100 crore club. Taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a post which he captioned, "#Fighter packs an impressive total in its *extended weekend*... The trending on Sat and Sun - after #RepublicDay holiday - has certainly instilled hope and confidence... Thu 24.60 cr, Fri 41.20 cr, Sat 27.60 cr, Sun 30.20 cr. Total: 123.60 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice."

Helmed by Siddharth Anand Fighter released in theatres on January 25 and received amazing reviews and positive word of mouth from the audiences. The film features Hrithik as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty, Deepika as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni, and Anil as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky fighting for the country. It marks Hrithik and Deepika's first-ever on-screen collaboration.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get more updates from Bollywood ,Bigg Boss 17 Live, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On