Fighter crosses 225 crore at worldwide box office but is still flying lower than Pathaan, War

Siddharth Anand's Fighter is doing well at the box office with gross worldwide collection of ₹225 crore. However, the film hasn't fared as well as Siddharth's last year's blockbuster, Pathaan. The Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer turned the tables for the actor as well as the director with a gross worldwide collection of over ₹1000 crore. Not only this, Fighter is also flying lower than Hrithik and Siddharth's last film together, War. Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor play fighter pilots in Fighter.

Fighter vs War, Pathaan's domestic collections

Fighter earned ₹118.50 crore in its opening weekend. On Monday, it earned a single-figure collection of ₹8 crore, as per early estimates shared by Sacnilk.com. The film stands at ₹126.5 crore after five days of its release.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Fighter is not just hundreds of crores away from Pathaan but is also behind War, which had fetched more than ₹166 crore just in its five-day opening weekend in India. On the other hand, Pathaan stood ₹280.75 crore after its five-day opening weekend.

Fighter vs War, Pathaan's worldwide collections

Fighter has received a decent response at the worldwide box office, though it has not broken any of Siddharth's earlier records. Sharing the day-wise collection of the film, film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan tweeted on Tuesday, “#Fighter WW Box Office #HrithikRoshan - #DeepikaPadukone's Fighter PASSESS the crucial Monday test with flying colors. Crosses ₹225 cr gross mark. Day 1 - ₹ 36.04 cr Day 2 - ₹ 64.57 cr Day 3 - ₹ 56.19 cr Day 4 - ₹ 52.74 cr Day 5 - ₹ 16.33 cr Total - ₹ 225.87 cr.”

Looking at this, Fighter is far behind War, which made a total of ₹475.62 crore gross at the worldwide box office. In that case, touching Pathaan is too big a dream, which made ₹543 crore in India and a worldwide gross total of ₹1050 crore.

Why Fighter is flying low

Fighter seems to be flying low due to two major limitations. The film is available only in Hindi and has not been dubbed in any of the south languages as per the current trend. It loses out on the non-Hindi audience in a big way. Also, the film is banned in the Gulf countries, which could have added a significant sum to its overseas total.

Fighter stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi among the lead cast. It released exactly a year after Pathaan on January 25, ahead of the extended Republic Day weekend.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place