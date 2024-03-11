Oscars 2024: Robert Downey Jr wins his first-ever award, the Internet says ‘it was long overdue’

Robert Downey Jr has finally won an Oscar. He won in the Best Supporting Actor category for his role in Oppenheimer. While accepting the award, he said, "I'd like to thank my terrible childhood and the Academy, in that order." He also thanked his wife, Susan Downey and added, "She found me, a snarling refuge pet, and loved me back to life. That's why I'm here." Robert Downey Jr accepts his first-ever Oscar award. (X/@Tarek_A5)

After the actor won the award, many people took him to X and congratulated him on his significant achievement. Some netizens were shocked to learn that this was his first-ever Oscar win for Robert Downey Jr. A few others also mentioned that it was 'long overdue' for him. (Also Read: Oscars 2024: From Ariana Grande in pink to Florence Pugh in silver, X can't keep calm as stars grace the red carpet)

Check out how people reacted to Robert Downey Jr's Oscar win here:

In the film Oppenheimer, which is directed by Christopher Nolan and stars Cillian Murphy as the groundbreaking atomic weapons scientist, Downey Jr. portrays Lewis Strauss, J Robert Oppenheimer's nemesis. After being nominated for Best Actor in 1993 for Chaplin and Best Supporting Actor in 2009 for Tropic Thunder, this is Downey's first Oscar triumph.

