Swatantra Veer Savarkar, Madgaon Express, Arthur The King: New theatrical releases this week

It's another exciting and diverse week at the movies. From the patriotic fervour of Swatantra Veer Savarkar to the comic thrills of Madgaon Express, there's a lot in store for cinegoers to unpack this week. (Also Read – OTT releases to watch this weekend: Ae Watan Mere Watan to Fighter, Oppenheimer to Abraham Ozler and more) This week's theatrical releases include Madgaon Express and Swatantra Veer Savarkar

Here are the new theatrical releases this week:

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

The movie is directed by Randeep Hooda, who also plays the titular role of Savarkar. The movie chronicles the life of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, a prominent Indian freedom fighter and social reformer, also known as Veer Savarkar. Other actors include Ankita Lokhande, Amit Sial, and R Bhakti Klein. The film is expected to depict Savarkar's struggles against the British rule, his ideology of nationalism, and his contributions to the Indian independence movement.

Madgaon Express

Madgaon Express is a new comedy-drama film which follows three childhood friends on a chaotic trip to Goa. Their dream vacation turns into a hilarious nightmare, likely filled with unexpected twists and turns. The movie stars Pratik Gandhi, Divyendu, Avinash Tiwary, and Nora Fatehi, and is directed by actor Kunal Kemmu. This movie marks Kunal Kemmu’s directorial debut and will definitely be a treat for his fans.

Imaginary

Imaginary is a horror film which is about a woman named Jessica who returns to her childhood home with her family. Her young stepdaughter Alice becomes attached to a creepy teddy bear named Chauncey, and things get unsettling as Alice's behaviour turns strange. Jessica discovers there's more to Chauncey than meets the eye, and a dark secret from Jessica's past comes back to haunt her.

Arthur The King

The movie follows Michael Light, a washed-up athlete desperate for one last shot at winning the gruelling Adventure Racing World Championship. He convinces a sponsor to back his team, and during the race across the Dominican Republic, they encounter a stray dog named Arthur. Together they race across the Dominican Republic in an epic adventure that tests their limits and redefines what winning means.

