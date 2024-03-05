Madgaon Express trailer: Pratik Gandhi, Divyendu, Avinash's Goa trip goes wrong in Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut

Kunal Kemmu is making his directorial debut with a film titled Madgaon Express and the trailer is now out. The film stars Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary and Divyendu as three friends who dream about vacationing in Goa someday but their dream turns into a nightmare when they actually land at the tourist destination. (Also read: Murder Mubarak trailer: Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor's murder mystery gives 'Knives Out vibes'. Watch) Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary and Divyendu's Madgaon Express trailer is out.

What's in the trailer?

The trailer shows a series of rib-tickling scenes from the movie, ranging from the perils of riding the sleeper coach of an Indian train to finding a stash of cocaine in their hotel room. Police, dons and even kaamwali bais are on their heels for the drugs as the three boys desperately look for a way out of this mess.

Watch the trailer here:

The film also stars Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam..

Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut

Kemmu, who has garnered acclaim for his work in movies such as Kalyug, Traffic Signal, 99, Golmaal franchise, Go Goa Gone and Lootcase, has directed the movie from a script he wrote. In August 2022, Khemu announced his directorial debut via Instagram post.

"Ganpati Bappa Moriya! As all good things begin with his name I can't think of a better day to share this with all of you. It started with a thought in my head, which grew into a dream which flowed out through my fingers into words on my laptop, and now it is becoming a reality on its way to the silver screen. A big thank you to @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar and @roo_cha at @excelmovies for believing in my script and my vision and partnering with me on this exciting journey in the world of cinema. With folded hands and a bowed head I seek all of your blessings and the blessings of Ganpati Bappa. Introducing Madgaon Express," he had written.

Madgaon Express is all set to hit theaters on March 22.