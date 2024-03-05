Murder Mubarak trailer: Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor's murder mystery gives 'Knives Out vibes'. Watch

Ready for a delicious whodunit? The trailer of Murder Mubarak, which released on Tuesday, is here to give viewers a taste of the genre. Here, a murder mystery unspools a web of secrets and lies, and makes a suspect out of all the people present. The film, which boasts of an ensemble star cast that includes Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, and Suhail Nayyar, has been directed by Homi Adajania. (Also read: Murder Mubarak teaser: Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia are suspects in ‘baffling crime') Karisma Kapoor in a still from Murder Mubarak.

About Murder Mubarak trailer

The trailer of Murder Mubarak introduces the setting of the crime at the Royal Delhi Club, where a number of high society guests have been invited. The voiceover informs that this space was made by the British, and also served the British. Now that the British have left, they have left behind some members who are ‘more English’ than them.

When a murder occurs in the club, the police is informed. Enter ACP Bhavani Singh, played by Pankaj Tripathi. As the case begins to take shape under his supervision, he questions each of the members present on that fateful night. It reveals many more secrets and lies about each one of them. He knows that the murderer is definitely someone amongst these people. But how will he come to know the truth? As the tension arises, more secrets are revealed.

Fan reactions

Reacting to the trailer, a fan wrote: “OMG the trailer really giving me a high expectations, Sara, Karishma, Pankaj sir... Very unique story... Super excited, Netflix as always." Another fan wrote, “Total Knives Out vibes.” A second fan also said, “Knives Out ki khusbooo aa rahi hai (it smells like Knives Out)…” A comment also read. “What a brilliant cast. Looks so promising. Aae Watan and now murder mubarak, Sara is just killing it. Cant wait for both the movies. The cast looks fab.”

Murder Mubarak releases on Netflix on March 15.

