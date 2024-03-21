Oppenheimer OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Christopher Nolan's Oscar-winning film

Oppenheimer OTT release: Christopher Nolan's period biopic of 20th century American nuclear physicist J Robert Oppenheimer released in cinemas back in July last year. It's now finally streaming rent-free in India. (Also Read – Exclusive: Oppenheimer book author Kai Bird opens up on hits and misses of Christopher Nolan's movie) Oppenheimer OTT release: Cillian Murphy's movie is streaming in India now(HT_PRINT)

When and where to watch

Oppenheimer began streaming on Thursday on JioCinema. It's part of the platform's deal with the American OTT portal, Peacock, where Oppenheimer is streaming in the US. JioCinema is gearing up for a great run, with the upcoming Indian Premier League and premiere of HBO's much-anticipated Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon Season 2. Oppenheimer is streaming on JioCinema in both English and Hindi.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer’s global total was nearly $913 million, making it Nolan’s third highest grossing film, trailing only the Dark Knight sequels. It’s also the third biggest film of the year behind Barbie and The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and the most successful biopic ever, surpassing Bohemian Rhapsody. IMAX has seen some of its biggest profits ever from Oppenheimer, with over $179 million globally.

Oppenheimer dominated the Oscars 2024 earlier this month with seven wins, including Best Picture, Best Director, Actor in a Leading Role, Actor in a Supporting Role, Cinematography, Film Editing and Original Score. Christopher Nolan won best director, Cillian Murphy won best actor and Robert Downey Jr. won best supporting actor. Oppenheimer also led the 2024 Oscar nominations, with the film nabbing a total of 13 nominations.

The Hindustan Times review of Oppenheimer stated, “Oppenheimer is Nolan’s least accessible, and perhaps bravest, movie to date. Key to his glorious filmmaking style is that even if you don’t follow every beat of his movies, there are always concepts, ideas and worlds to relish and be taken by. They work on multiple levels. The broad strokes of his films work for wider audiences, whilst also offering further layers and artistry to engage with for those wanting to go deeper.”

