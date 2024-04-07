Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen had explosive parenting showdown amid career demands

Friday brought a lot of disappointment for the fans of A-listers Isla Fisher, and Sacha Baron Cohen. The beloved Hollywood couple announced their separation after 20 years of togetherness through an Instagram post. Apparently, their seemingly picture-perfect marriage wasn't all sunshine and rainbows. Sources close to the former couple allege "bitter clashes" arose from their work-life balance and demands leading to such a huge step. Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen filed for divorce in 2023

Isla Fisher, Sacha Baron Cohen clashed ‘bitterly’ before the divorce

"Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen's Marriage Was Rocky Before Separation," Sources tell US Weekly. Insiders reveal that the Borat star and Shopaholic actress had numerous bitter fights over their career commitments and family responsibilities, leaving them ‘at odds' for quite some time.

Rumours of trouble in paradise began circulating on social media after fans noticed the couple had stopped sharing photos of themselves on their social media accounts and began attending red-carpet events solo.“They have been living separate lives since last year but wanted to give this space and time for their children to be OK with this before the news came out and they got all this attention,” another insider told the outlet earlier this week.

Isla Fisher, Sacha Baron’s ‘rocky’ marriage

Both Fisher, aged 48, and Cohen, aged 52, share three children. They took to their joint Instagram on April 5 to release a statement announcing their separation. With a picture of the dup accompanying the post they wrote, “After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down. In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage.”

The caption continued, “We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change. We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy.”

While the news may have come as a shock to many, sources tell the outlet that it was inevitable, although the former star couple have not revealed the reason for their separation yet. another source told the outlet that the pair were seen in a ‘tense argument’ at a high-end Hollywood hangout. According to onlookers, Cohen and Fisher quarrelled over their conflicting schedules, promotional trips, and custody arrangements.

Isla Fisher, Sacha Baron's relationship

Fisher and Cohen got married in 2010. The couple has since maintained a low profile and kept their relationship very private. They first met in Sydney, Australia, in 2000, and after dating for some time, they got engaged in 2004. Six years later, they tied the knot. When asked about their wedding and relationship, Fisher previously revealed feeling nervous discussing the topic.

“I get nervous talking about it because I feel like, by not having my relationship in the public domain and not having spoken about how we met or really talked about our marriage publicly, it’s remained something private and valuable to me,” she told the Australian Women’s Weekly.