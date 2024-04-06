Esha Deol, Bharat Takhtani to Sacha Baron Cohen, Isla Fisher: 6 celebrity splits of 2024

Ahead, a look at celebs who split in 2024.

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani

Esha and Bharat tied the knot in 2012. They share two daughters – Radhya, born in 2017 and Miraya, born in 2019. Esha, who is the daughter of veteran actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini, and Bharat announced earlier this year in a joint statement, “We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We’d appreciate our privacy is respected."

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher

The actors, who share kids Olivia, Elula and Montgomery, split after nearly 14 years of marriage. “After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down,” the pair announced in a joint Instagram statement on April 5, adding, “In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change.”

Chance the Rapper and Kirsten Corley

The former couple announced the split via social media on April 3 after five years of marriage, writing, "After a period of separation, the two of us have arrived at the decision to part ways. We came to this decision amicably and with gratitude for the same time we spent together.”

Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling

The British singer announced via social media on February 23 that she and Caspar 'privately separated some time ago'. They were married for four years. “Ellie and I remain the closest of friends, and most importantly, ‘co-parents’ to the best kiddo in the world, Arthur,” Caspar added in his statement on Instagram Stories at the time.

AJ McLean and Rochelle McLean

The Backstreet Boys singer confirmed on January 1 that he and wife Rochelle decided to end their marriage after a trial separation. The duo wrote in a joint statement shared via Instagram, “As you all know, we have been separated for over a year now. While we have hoped for reconciliation we have decided to officially end our marriage. It is with deep love and respect that we have made this decision... Our focus now is moving forward in the healthiest possible way with friendship and co-parenting our girls at the forefront of this next chapter. We appreciate your kindness, respect, and privacy at this time.”

Christine Quinn and Christian Richard

Christian is officially pulling the plug on his marriage to Christine. The businessman filed for divorce from the Selling Sunset star just over two weeks after he was arrested for alleged domestic violence in their home. According to a Page Six report on Friday, Richard cited 'irreconcilable differences' as the reason for their split and is seeking sole legal and physical custody of their son. The tech entrepreneur also asked the court to terminate his estranged wife’s ability to seek spousal support.

