Esha Deol, husband Bharat Takhtani head for separation? Joint statement goes viral

Actor Esha Deol and husband, businessman Bharat Takhtani has reportedly gone their separate ways. In a joint statement given to Delhi Times, the two declared that their marriage is over, "We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We’d appreciate our privacy is respected." Esha with Bharat

The duo had tied the knot in 2012, and have two daughters- Radhya and Miraya. We reached out to Esha and her mother, actor Hema Malini for a confirmation, but our efforts weren't met with a response.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Note: This story will be updated once the couple reacts to the news.