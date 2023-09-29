Esha Deol reacts to Bobby Deol's 'epic' scene at the end of Animal teaser. Watch

On Thursday, the makers of Animal dropped the film's much-awaited teaser, which was praised by everyone from Prabhas to Alia Bhatt. Actor Esha Deol has also reacted to the teaser for the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer. She gave a shout out to brother Bobby Deol and called his only scene in the Animal teaser 'epic'. Also read: Animal first look poster spotlights a bloodied Bobby Deol; meet Ranbir Kapoor's enemy Esha Deol praises Bobby Deol's Animal teaser.

Esha praises Bobby Deol

Taking to Instagram Stories on Thursday, Esha Deol reshared the Animal teaser posted by Bobby Deol. Reacting to it, Esha wrote, "Wait for the last shot (fire and okay hand emojis)... epic Bobby Deol." Esha is the daughter of veteran actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini, while Bobby is Dharmendra's son from his first marriage with Prakash Kaur.

Days before the Animal teaser was released, Bobby's first look poster was unveiled and he was introduced as Ranbir aka Animal's enemy. Not only Esha, but many on social media have been discussing Bobby's scene from the Animal teaser. Bobby appeared bare-chested towards the end of the teaser for a couple of seconds.

Reactions to Bobby Deol's scene

Fashion and pop culture-based Instagram account Diet Sabya shared a glimpse of Bobby's scene that delivers one of Animal teaser's most iconic moments. The page shared an Instagram user's reaction to Bobby and Ranbir's look. Taking to Twitter a person wrote along with a photo of Bobby and Ranbir from the teaser, "Bloods and emotions. The last shot of Bobby Deol is menacing and he is sure to give his career's best performance. The EPIC clash awaits you on December 1."

An X (Twitter) user wrote, "Animal teaser looks good. Sandeep Reddy Vanga has kept the teaser very edgy and cut it very smartly, he hasn't shown much violence here, which is main element of the film. Ranbir Kapoor looking massy, a perfect birthday gift for his fans. Last scene of Bobby Deol was crazy." Sharing a photo of the actor's Animal scene, a person wrote on Reddit, "Animal teaser: they saved the best for last - Lord Bobby."

About Animal

Earlier, Animal was slated to be released on August 11 and it would have clashed with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar's OMG 2. However, the makers shifted the film's release date to December 1. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, other than Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol, Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in key roles.

