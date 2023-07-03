Ranbir Kapoor's Animal finally gets new release date; director Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals why film was postponed

The release date of Animal, helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, has been announced after it was postponed. The earlier release date was August 11. Sandeep also shared why the action-thriller has been pushed to a new date. The film will now release in December this year. (Also Read | Animal pre-teaser: Ranbir Kapoor wields axe, spills blood as he fights; fans call it 'spine chilling' action drama) Animal features Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.

Sandeep explains why the film was postponed

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Sandeep posted a video and said, "Why we are not able to release the film on August 11? The only reason is the quality. It might sound like a generic answer, generic reply but the fact is only quality... For example, there are seven songs in the film, when seven songs multiply into five languages it becomes 35 songs. 35 songs, different set of lyricists, different set of singers, it's going to take a little more time than what I actually planned for."

He also said, "I have lately realised or else I wouldn't have released the pre-teaser. Thank you so much for the pre-teaser response. A few of them said it will not be in the film but it will be there in the film, it is a cut out of the film episode."

Sandeep talks about the songs in film

Sandeep further said, "Coming back to the songs, the kind of lyrical value that we have achieved in Hindi I need to give the same kind of lyrical value in all different languages. For that, I really need to spend energy, time to get into all different languages. When it gets released in all different languages, I don't want to give the feeling that it's a Hindi-dubbed Tamil film, Hindi-dubbed Telugu film. It has to be like the regional cinema."

Sandeep announces release date of Animal

He also added, "For that, we are taking time and there is no other reason. The favourable date we have found is December 1st this year." He also said that Animal will be released in theatres with the 'best quality in terms of video, audio'. Sandeep also called the film a 'big one'.

He ended the video saying, "Ajaiyye theatre mein December 1st Ranbir Kapoor ka vishwaroop dekhne (Come to theatres on December 1 to watch Ranbir Kapoor's universal form)."

More about Animal

The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. Animal will release on December 1 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures.

