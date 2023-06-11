Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Animal pre-teaser: Ranbir Kapoor wields axe, spills blood as he fights; fans call it 'spine chilling' action drama

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jun 11, 2023 12:01 PM IST

Animal, helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna. It is all set to hit the theatres on August 11.

The pre-teaser of Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, was released on Sunday. In the 50-second-long video, a glimpse of Ranbir in action was unveiled. In the teaser, Ranbir used an axe to fight and kill several people. (Also Read | Ranbir Kapoor kisses Bobby Deol as they wrap Animal shoot in London and celebrate)

Ranbir Kapoor in stills from Animal pre-teaser.
Teaser

As the teaser started, several people were seen in similar outfits--white shirts, black waistcoats and ties. They also wore masks and wielded axes. Ranbir took a fire axe and a fight sequence began between him and the group. Ranbir swung his axe as he killed several people while many of them escaped.

Ranbir's look in the film

In the pre-teaser of Animal, Ranbir sported long hair and had scars on his face. He wore a white kurta, dhoti and sneakers in the clip. The actor only revealed only a partial side of his face in the teaser. For a brief moment, he looked at the camera with a serious expression on his face.

Watch teaser

Taking to Twitter, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted the teaser. He wrote, "Ranbir Kapoor: Animal pre-teaser is here… Will keep it short and simple, after watching the first glimpse of #Animal: A storm is coming… And #RanbirKapoor’s look is (fire emojis). Here’s a sneak peek into the world created by #SandeepReddyVanga… #AnimalPreTeaser #BhushanKumar #MuradKhetani." He also added, "#Animal arrives in *cinemas* on 11 Aug 2023 [#IndependenceDay weekend]… In #Hindi, #Telugu, #Tamil, #Kannada and #Malayalam."

Fans react to Animal pre-teaser

A fan commented, "Definitely intriguing and solid for a pre-teaser!" A person wrote, "Finally Ranbir proper action film." A tweet read, "For this massy fight and high elevation action they should have written different mass song or Massy BGM then it should have been another level, even now it's extraordinary and Mass. Waiting for #Animal movie." "Fantastic fabulous and outstanding performance sir, mass action entertainer," commented another person. Another comment read, "The spine-chilling pre-teaser of Animal is here. Can't wait."

Taking to Instagram, Rashmika Mandanna shared the pre-teaser. She wrote, "Are you ready? We are just getting started! #2MonthsToAnimal #Animal in cinemas on 11th August!"

More about Animal

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film stars Ranbir, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. It is all set to hit the theatres on August 11. Animal will be facing a big box office clash with Sunny Deol's upcoming film Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar's next OMG-2.

Earlier the film's team unveiled the first look poster of the film in which Ranbir was seen holding an axe under his arm, with blood stains on his shoulder, and lighting a cigarette.

Topics
animal ranbir kapoor rashmika mandanna sandeep reddy vanga anil kapoor + 3 more
