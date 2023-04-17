Ranbir Kapoor kisses Bobby Deol as they wrap Animal shoot in London and celebrate

Ranbir Kapoor is working extensively for his upcoming film, Animal. As he was filming in London, new visuals from the sets suggest that the film's team has now wrapped up its international shoot. All of them came together for a small celebration on sets and in attendance was also Bobby Deol. Also read: Ranbir Kapoor spotted shooting for Animal at a hospital Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol's Animal will be directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

A video has surfaced online as the Animal cast and crew hosted a cake-cutting session. In the video, Bobby and Ranbir are seen in warm clothes as the entire crew members cheered for them. A cake was placed on a table in front of them.

Before cutting it, Ranbir placed a kiss on Bobby's cheek. He also went on to call him amazing and said ‘Thank you Bobby sir. You are amazing.’ To this, Bobby responded by calling Ranbir and everyone else ‘amazing’ in return. They went on to cut the cake together and everyone cheered and clapped for them. The cake had the first look poster of the film on it.

The video is shared by a paparazzi account on Instagram. It read, "#Animal co-stars Bobby Deol and Ranbir Kapoor celebrate the wrap up party of the London schedule. We are excited to watch them together on screen." Soon after it was shared, a user took to the comment section and wrote, “Bobby you are great.” “Chacha bhatija (uncle and nephew),” another one named Ranbir and Bobby's bond.

Animal is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. It is touted to be an action-heavy film. It will be Ranbir's last film before he takes a break.

Earlier, Ranbir had said he will take a break after the release of Animal. During an interview with GOODTiMES, Ranbir revealed why he's not inclined to sign anything up after he's done with this film. He said, "I've not signed anything after Animal. I haven't signed a film yet and I'm not looking for anything also. I would like to take a little bit of a break to understand after Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar and Animal where I stand, where the film industry stands."

“I think there has been a huge correction the film industry also, post pandemic, about the stories, about budgets, actor fees. I think that the industry is going through a correction phase and I think by next we will back on our feet,” he also said. Ranbir was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

