Internet reacts to Bobby Deol's 'crazy scene' in Animal teaser: They saved the best for last

Was the internet thrilled about the Animal teaser that dropped on Ranbir Kapoor's birthday? Seems so, as 'Animal teaser' has been trending on X (formerly Twitter) for some days now. But ever since the teaser was released, social media has been consumed with images of Bobby Deol, who appeared towards the end of the teaser for a couple of seconds. Also read: Rashmika Mandanna dons a saree, introduces her Animal character Geethanjali Bobby Deol's last scene in Animal teaser sets internet on fire.

While some are freaking out about his bare-chested shot – it has practically taken over the internet – a few are comparing his vibe to Ranbir Kapoor, who plays the lead in the gangster film that explores a toxic father-son relationship between Anil Kapoor and Ranbir. Days before the Animal teaser was released, Bobby's first look poster was unveiled and he was introduced as Ranbir aka Animal's enemy.

Diet Sabya to Instagram Stories after Bobby Deol and Ranbir Kapoor's Animal teaser dropped.

Bobby Deol's scene catches attention

Fashion and pop culture-based Instagram account Diet Sabya shared a glimpse of Bobby's scene that delivers one of Animal teaser's most iconic moments. The page shared an Instagram user's reaction to Bobby and Ranbir's look. Taking to Twitter a person wrote along with a photo of Bobby and Ranbir from the teaser, "Bloods and emotions. The last shot of Bobby Deol is menacing and he is sure to give his career's best performance. The EPIC clash awaits you on December 1.

An X (Twitter) user wrote, "Animal teaser looks good. Sandeep Reddy Vanga has kept the teaser very edgy and cut it very smartly, he hasn't shown much violence here, which is main element of the film. Ranbir Kapoor looking massy, a perfect birthday gift for his fans. Last scene of Bobby Deol was crazy." Sharing a photo of the actor's Animal scene, a person wrote on Reddit, "Animal teaser: they saved the best for last - Lord Bobby."

A person also tweeted, “From battling depression for three years and getting no good work to giving hard-hitting performance in Aashram (web series), Love Hostel (2022) and now in Anima,. Bobby Deol re-established himself as an powerful actor.”

About Animal

Directed by Arjun Reddy's director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, other than Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol, Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles.

Earlier, Animal was slated to be released on August 11 this year and it would have clashed with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi's OMG 2. However, the makers shifted the film's release date to December 1.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON