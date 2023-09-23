Animal first look poster: Rashmika Mandanna dons a saree, introduces her character Geethanjali

Actor Rashmika Mandanna has shared the poster of her first look from her upcoming film Animal. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Rashmika also introduced her character, Geethanjali. (Also Read | Rashmika Mandanna says ‘God has really taken his time to make Ranbir Kapoor perfect’, poses for selfie with him) Fans will see Rashmika Mandanna in Animal.

Rashmika's first look poster

In the poster, Rashmika is seen smiling as she looks towards the ground. The actor is dressed in a maroon check saree and matching blouse. She captioned the post, "Your Geetanjali (red heart emoji)." Reacting to the post, Tripti Dimri posted red heart emojis.

A fan wrote, "Geethanjali seems like an interesting character name." Another person said, "There is no one who is better than you in the whole film industry, you are the most beautiful and gorgeous."

Anil Kapoor as Balbir Singh

Recently, the film's team unveiled the first look poster of actor Anil Kapoor. He shared the poster on Instagram and captioned it, “Animal Ka Baap (Animal's father)…Balbir Singh!” In the poster, Anil sat on a chair with a bandage on his chest and a serious expression on his face. He will portray the role of Balbir Singh.

About Animal

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Tripti Dimri and Bobby Deol in the lead roles. Makers will unveil the teaser of the film on September 28, on Ranbir’s birthday. Recently, the team of Animal dropped the first look poster of Ranbir. The new poster showed Ranbir smoking a cigarette and holding a lighter while being dressed in a blue suit. He was seen sporting longer hair and sunglasses.

Animal pre-teaser

Earlier, the makers unveiled the pre-teaser of the movie. In the video, several people wore skull masks, white shirts, black waistcoats, and ties. They wielded axes as well. Ranbir walked in with an axe in his hand to fight with the group. He swung his axe as he slaughtered several people, many of whom managed to flee.

Ranbir wore a white dhoti and kurta. He kept his beard and hair long. The teaser only showed a portion of the actor's face but some scars on his face were visible. Animal is all set to hit the theatres on December 1 in five languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam.

