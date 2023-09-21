Animal poster: Anil Kapoor looks sick in more ways than one as Ranbir Kapoor's ‘baap’

Anil Kapoor's first look

The first look of Anil from Animal shows him sitting on a wooden sofa chair and staring into the camera. He's wearing a blue track suit open from the front. Interestingly, he looks not only intense, but also literally sick. His eyes are swollen and blackened. He's also wearing an IV drip, suggesting that he's unwell. A lot of colourful flowers adorn the background in what looks like a wallpaper.

Anil took to social media on Thursday to share the poster. He introduced his character from the film in the caption, “Animal Ka Baap…Balbir singh!”

Reactions to Anil's look

Anil's son and actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor commented four bow-down emojis and two fire emojis on his Instagram post. Anil's son-in-law and Thank You For Coming director Karan Boolani also commented a face with sunglasses emoji on the Instagram post.

Anil's Thank You For Coming co-star Bhumi Pednekar and her sister Samiksha Pednekar also left some bow-down emojis in the Instagram comment section.

About Animal

Animal is a gangster action thriller that also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Tripti Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, and Suresh Oberoi. It revolves around the father-son relationship of Anil and Ranbir and is set against the underworld, which ends up in Ranbir becoming a psychopath.

It is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Cine1 Studios. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the director of Arjun Reddy (2017) and Kabir Singh (2019), it was initially scheduled to release on August 11 alongside Sunny Deol's blockbuster Gadar 2. However, owing to pending VFX work, it was pushed to December 1. It will release in cinemas in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

The teaser of Animal will be unveiled on September 28, the birthday of Ranbir.

Anil Kapoor will be next seen in Thank You For Coming and Fighter.

