Ranbir Kapoor suits up for new Animal poster; teaser to release on this date

The team behind the upcoming action thriller film Animal has released a new poster featuring actor Ranbir Kapoor. Taking to Instagram on Monday, T-Series announced the release date of the teaser of Animal. (Also Read | Ranbir Kapoor's Animal to now clash with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur and Fukrey 3 on December 1) Ranbir Kapoor in new poster of Animal.

Ranbir stars in new poster of Animal

In the poster, Ranbir wore a blue suit as he smoked a cigarette while holding a lighter. He wore dark sunglasses and sported long hair as he looked away from the camera. The date of the teaser release is September 28, 2023, at 10 am. The film, helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, will release worldwide on December 1, 2023. Sharing the poster, T-Series captioned it, "He is elegant...He is Wild...You will see his rage on September 28th. AnimalTeaserOn28thSept @AnimalTheFilm #AnimalOn1stDec."

About Animal

The film will hit theatres in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures. This film also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandana, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri. The team of Animal wrapped up the shooting of Animal in July.

Why release date of Animal was delayed

Earlier, talking about the film's postponement, Sandeep had said in a video, "The only reason why we are not releasing the film on August 11 is the quality. I am not going to explain to you how the post-production work of the film is being layered because it might bore you. For example, there are seven songs in the film and when the seven songs are multiplied by 5 languages it becomes 35 songs."

"35 songs, different types of lyricists, different sets of singers, it's going to take a little more time than what I have actually planned for. The kind of lyrical value that we have achieved in Hindi, I need to give the same kind of lyrical value in all different languages and for that, I really need to spend time to get into all different languages. When it gets released I don't want to give the feeling that it is a Hindi-dubbed Tamil film or a Hindi-dubbed Telugu film. So for that, we are taking time and there's no other reason. All I can promise you is that we will come with the best quality on December 1," he had added.

Animal pre-teaser

Recently the makers had unveiled the pre-teaser of the film. The video began with several people wearing skull masks, white shirts, black waistcoats, and ties. They wielded axes as well. Ranbir walked in with an axe to fight the group. Ranbir swung his axe as he slaughtered several people, many of whom managed to flee. Ranbir wore a white dhoti and kurta.

