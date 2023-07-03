Ranbir Kapoor's Animal to now clash with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur and Fukrey 3 on December 1

It was announced on Monday that Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, has been pushed from August 11 to December 1. In the process, the film avoided a clash with two films, but the new release date isn't a free slot either. Two other big films are already releasing on December 1, making it yet another three-film clash at the box office. (Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor's Animal finally gets new release date; director Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals why film was postponed) Animal will now clash with Sam Bahadur and Fukrey 3

Animal also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol. It will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. This will mark Ranbir's maiden collaboration with Sandeep, the director of Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh.

Initial clash

Animal was initially scheduled to release on August 11, and would have gone head-to-head with Gadar 2, the sequel of Anil Sharma's 2001 blockbuster. Gadar 2, also directed by Anil, will see Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel reprise their iconic roles of Tara Singh and Sakina. The cross-border action film also stars Anil's son Utkarsh Sharma.

The second film, that is still releasing on August 11, as confirmed by the makers on Monday, is yet another sequel. OMG 2, the dramedy is a sequel of Umesh Shukla's 2012 hit OMG - Oh My God. The film is directed by Amit Rai and co-produced by Akshay Kumar, who will also appear in the movie. It stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam.

New clash

Animal will now clash with two biggies on December 1. The biopic of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, titled Sam Bahadur, starring Vicky Kaushal in the titular role, and directed by Meghna Gulzar, is slated to release on December 1. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Also releasing on the same day is Fukrey 3, the third instalment in the popular Fukrey franchise. Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, and directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, the buddy comedy will see Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi, Pulkit Samrat, and Varun Sharma among others reprise their roles.

Sandeep explains why the film was postponed

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Animal director Sandeep posted a video and said, "Why we are not able to release the film on August 11? The only reason is the quality. It might sound like a generic answer, generic reply but the fact is only quality... For example, there are seven songs in the film, when seven songs multiply into five languages it becomes 35 songs. 35 songs, different set of lyricists, different set of singers, it's going to take a little more time than what I actually planned for."

He also said, “I have lately realised or else I wouldn't have released the pre-teaser. Thank you so much for the pre-teaser response. A few of them said it will not be in the film but it will be there in the film, it is a cut out of the film episode.”

