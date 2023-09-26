Animal first look poster spotlights a bloodied Bobby Deol; meet Ranbir Kapoor's enemy

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh fame, will be released on December 1. Two days before the film's teaser will be out, the first look of Bobby Deol, who plays the antagonist, was unveiled. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to X (formerly Twitter) to share Bobby's intense poster. Also read: Rashmika Mandanna dons a saree in Animal first look poster Bobby Deol's intense first look poster unveiled.

On Tuesday, he tweeted, “Bobby Deol: Animal teaser drops on September 28. Meet Animal ka enemy (Animal aka Ranbir Kapoor's enemy): Bobby Deol… Animal stars Ranbir Kapoor. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal arrives in cinemas on December 1, 2023...”

Bobby Deol plays the antagonist in Animal.

Bobby Deol's first look

If you though Ranbir Kapoor's rugged Animal look teased the film's action, Bobby, who is bruised and has his face covered with blood, manages to entice with his Animal poster. The actor, dressed in a formal blue suit, appeared to ask someone to stay silent in his powerful first look poster. Earlier, first look posters of Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna were also unveiled by the makers.

Reactions to Bobby Deol's Animal look

"Bobby is the only superstar in Animal," tweeted a person. One more wrote, "Oh my God he is looking (fire emojis)." A fan also tweeted, "Animal movie is looking so dangerous. Can't wait to see Bobby with Ranbir!" A fan also said, “Lord Bobby in negative avatar (fire emojis). Damn excited for junior Deol.”

Ranbir Kapoor in a poster of Animal.

About Animal

Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures have backed Animal. The film is in the crime drama genre and promises to portray Ranbir Kapoor in a never before seen avatar. Animal is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who debuted with 2017 Telugu hit Arjun Reddy starring Vijay Deverakonda. The director remade the film in Hindi as Kabir Singh. Starring Shahid Kapoor, it was one of the biggest hits of 2019.

Ranbir Kapoor on his Animal character

"It's a new territory for me. It's a crime drama and a father-son story. It's something audiences don't expect me to do. It has got shades of grey. He is very alpha, again something I'm not. So, I'm looking forward to it. It is completely out of my comfort zone. As an actor, such challenges are important as it really shook me up. It made me work hard, and realise how inadequate I'm and how much I needed to work to reach a certain level," the actor had told PTI earlier this year.

