Ira Khan, Sonam Kapoor to Shahid Kapoor, Esha Deol, Athiya Shetty, Karan Deol: Star kids who married outside Bollywood

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan's wedding to Nupur Shikhare captivated social media over the last couple of weeks. From their star-studded Bollywood reception in Mumbai to their intimate Christian wedding in Udaipur, Ira and Nupur's wedding pictures, videos as well as public opinion on their nuptials were posted in real-time. Also read: Ira Khan lifts Nupur Shikhare in first pics shared by him from their wedding reception Aamir Khan and his family members pose for a picture with the newly married couple Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare during their wedding reception in Mumbai. (ANI)

While Ira is the only daughter of Aamir Khan and first wife Reena Dutta, Nupur Shikhare is not from the entertainment industry; he is a fitness instructor. The likelihood of a Bollywood star kid and someone from outside the industry getting married proves that there’s plenty of love to be found beyond Bollywood. Ahead, we’re taking a look at seven star kids, who married people, who aren't from Bollywood:

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare

2024 started on a great note for Aamir Khan and family as the actor's daughter Ira Khan married Nupur Shikhare. They registered their marriage on January 3, and had a big, fat Indian wedding in Udaipur on January 10. Aamir also hosted a grand wedding reception for the newlyweds at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, Mumbai on January 13. The guest list included celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor and others.

Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja

It doesn't feel like it's been five years since the hashtags 'Everyday Phenomenal and ‘Sonam Ki Shaadi (Sonam’s wedding)' took over everyone's Instagram feeds. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s May 8, 2018 wedding was a modern-day fairytale. Sonam, who is the daughter of actor Anil Kapoor and wife Sunita Kapoor, married Anand in Mumbai after multiple starry functions. Anand hails from an illustrious Delhi-based business family. A self-proclaimed sneakerhead, he owns brands such as founded VegNonVeg and Bhaane. Anand and Sonam welcomed their first child, son Vayu, in 2022.

Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor, who tied the knot in July 2015 in an arranged set up by their parents, are one of today's most well known celebrity couples. The pair was set-up for an arranged marriage in 2014 by their families, including veteran actor Pankaj Kapur, Shahid's father. Mira, who hails from a Delhi-based business family, was a college graduate, when she married Shahid. The couple had an intimate wedding at Mira's Delhi home followed a reception in Mumbai for Shahid's friends for the film fraternity. Shahid and Mira have two kids – daughter Misha and son Zain.

Esha Deol-Bharat Takhtani

Dharmendra and Hema Malini's elder daughter, Esha Deol, is married to Mumbai-based businessman Bharat Takhtani. The two met at an inter-school competition in Mumbai. Years later, they rekindled their romance. The couple tied the knot in June 2012 at Mumbai's Iskcon Temple. Their daughter Radhya was born in 2017, while their younger daughter Miraya was born in 2019.

Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya

Sunny Deol's elder son Karan Deol tied the knot with Drisha Acharya in June 2023. Drisha and Karan, who is also an actor, had reportedly been dating for over six years before they married in Mumbai. They had known each other since childhood and were family friends.

Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul

On 23 January, 2023, actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul took their vows in front of close friends and family at Athiya’s family holiday home in Khandala, Maharashtra. Athiya is the daughter of actor Suniel Shetty. Athiya is often seen supporting her husband at cricket matches and also on social media.

Vivek Oberoi and Priyanka Alva at an event. (File Photo)

Vivek Oberoi-Priyanka Alva

Vivek Oberoi took his fans by surprise with the sudden announcement of his wedding. Vivek, who is the son of veteran actor Suresh Oberoi, married Priyanka Alva soon after his alleged breakup with actor Aishwarya Rai. Vivek and Priyanka's wedding took place in Bengaluru on October 29, 2010. Priyanka is the daughter of former Karnataka minister, Jeevaraj Alva. Vivek and Priyanka share a son, Vivaan and a daughter, Ameyaa.

