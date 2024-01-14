close_game
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ira Khan lifts Nupur Shikhare in first pics shared by him from their wedding reception

Ira Khan lifts Nupur Shikhare in first pics shared by him from their wedding reception

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jan 14, 2024 09:54 PM IST

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare hosted a wedding reception for Bollywood and Mumbai celebrities at NMACC on Saturday evening.

Fitness coach Nupur Shikhare has shared the first pictures from his wedding reception with Ira Khan, the daughter of actor Aamir Khan. While he lifts Ira in the first picture, the bride returns the favour in the next one. (Also Read: Kangana Ranaut attends Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's wedding reception, poses with Aamir Khan after calling him ‘bechara’)

Nupur Shikhare and Ira Khan at their wedding reception
Nupur Shikhare and Ira Khan at their wedding reception

Nupur and Ira's pictures

After their big fat Indian wedding in Udaipur earlier this week, the newlyweds hosted a reception for Bollywood and Mumbai celebrities at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in the city on Saturday. The couple looked elegant at their star-studded wedding reception, with Nupur donning a shimmery black sherwani with a red pocket square and Ira dressing up in a red lehenga.

Nupur took to his Instagram handle on Sunday and shared a couple of pictures from the reception. As he graciously poses with Ira in the first one, she lifts him up in the second still. He looks mildly surprised as she grins. Nupur captioned the post, “I want to be Very Married with you bubs (emojis).”

Fitness at Ira-Nupur's wedding

Fitness seems to be a running theme throughout the wedding festivities of Nupur and Ira. The groom grabbed eyeballs by sprinting his way to their wedding venue in Mumbai, where he signed the wedding papers while wearing a black gunji and shorts. The newlyweds were seen doing headstands ahead of their wedding festivities in Udaipur. And now, Ira is seen lifting her fitness coach and now-husband in the picture from their wedding reception.

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare recently tied the knot as per Christian rituals in Udaipur. Prior to it, they solemnized their relationship via a registered marriage at Taj Lands End, Bandra in Mumbai on January 3.

Reportedly, Nupur and Ira met during the COVID-19 lockdown when Nupur was training Aamir Khan and Ira was living with her father. The duo had an engagement party in November last year.

