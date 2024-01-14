Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan pose with Aamir Khan at Ira, Nupur's wedding reception; Rekha, Salman Khan seen too

Shah Rukh and Gauri at Ira's reception

Shah Rukh and Gauri also posed with Aamir on the occasion. Shah Rukh also shared a conversation with Aamir at the reception. For the reception, Shah Rukh wore a white shirt, black waistcoat, matching jacket and pants. Gauri was seen in a maroon and golden suit. Aamir opted for a black bandhgala and white trousers. Ira was seen in a red lehenga while Nupur chose to twin with Aamir.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Salman, Ranbir, Katrina, Saira Banu, Rekha attend too

Apart from Shah Rukh and Gauri, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Sushmita Sen, Naga Chaitanya, Farhan Akhtar, Anil Kapoor, AR Rahman, Jaaved Jaffrey and Dilip Joshi also attended the post-wedding bash of Ira and Nupur. Hema Malini, Rekha, Saira Banu, Sonali Bendre, Dharmendra, Esha Deol, too, marked their presence on the red carpet of the wedding reception held at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC).

Who wore what for the event

Salman wore a black suit for the event, while Katrina opted for a cream lehenga and Ranbir was seen in a beige short kurta under a matching jacket and pants. Sushmita wore a black saree for the occasion. Hema Malini wore a light purple saree while Rekha was seen in a pink and purple saree. Saira opted for a blue suit.

About Aamir and his family

Speaking of the hosts, Aamir and his family members on the red carpet. However, Aamir's ex-wife Kiran Rao was not present. Ira's cousin and actor Imran Khan also marked his presence at the function. The pictures showed Aamir posing with his son Junaid Khan, his first wife Reena Dutta, nephew Imran Khan, sister Nikhat Khan, son Azad Rao Khan, and the family of Nupur.

About Ira and Nupur

Ira and Nupur recently tied the knot as per Christian rituals in Udaipur. Prior to it, Ira and Nupursolemnized their relationship via a registered marriage at Taj Lands End, Bandra, in Mumbai on January 3. Reportedly, Nupur and Ira met during the COVID-19 lockdown when Nupur was training Aamir Khan and Ira was living with her father. The duo had an engagement party in November last year.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place