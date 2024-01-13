Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare wedding reception: Aamir Khan poses with full fam, Jaya Bachchan blasts at paps again. Watch

After hosting a big fat Indian wedding for his daughter Ira Khan and new son-in-law Nupur Shikare, actor Aamir Khan is back in Mumbai to host a wedding reception for his Bollywood colleagues and other guests from the city. He also posed for a full family portrait at the reception. (Also Read: Ira Khan kisses Nupur Shikhare in official pics of Udaipur wedding; Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta walk daughter down the aisle) Aamir Khan poses with his full family at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding reception

Aamir's family portrait

In a rare instance, Aamir Khan posed with his full family at the reception held at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). The portrait included the newlyweds, Aamir's son and upcoming actor Junaid Khan, his first wife Reena Dutta, nephew Imran Khan, sister Nikhat Khan, son Azad Rao Khan, and the family of Nupur. While Aamir wore a black bandhgala, twinning with both Junaid and his son-in-law Nupur, Ira wore a red-and-golden lehenga. Imran, on the other hand, chose a black tuxedo for the occasion.

Kiran Rao absent

Aamir informed the paps that his second wife and filmmaker Kiran Rao couldn't make it to the reception because she's unwell. Aamir then posed with the cast of his upcoming production and Kiran's directorial Laapataa Ladies.

Jaya Bachchan loses it at paps again

Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan was in her regular mode as she scolded the paparazzi not once, but twice. Firstly, she asked them not to tell her to pose at every mark. When a paparazzo was guiding her, Jaya hit back asking, “Who are you?” She posed with daughter Shweta Bachchan and actor Sonali Bendre at the reception. On the other hand, Anil Kapoor was seen being quite friendly with the paparazzi. He even asked them why they're so quiet today.

Other guests

Among other celebs who graced the reception included Aamir's Lagaan director Ashutosh Gowariker, Aamir's Laal Singh Chaddha co-star Naga Chaitanya, his Dil Chahta Hai director Farhan Akhtar (with wife and actor Shibani Dandekar), his Dil Dhadakne Do director Zoya Akhtar, his Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak co-star Juhi Chawla, his Taare Zameen Par co-star Darsheel Safary, his 3 Idiots co-star Sharman Joshi, actors Rekha, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Esha Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Dilip Joshi, Mithila Palkar, Gajraj Rao, Vipin Sharma, Gauhar Khan, Jaaved Jaffrey Kiku Sharda, and Manoj Joshi, singer Sunidhi Chauhan, music composer AR Rahman, politician Raj Thackeray, and cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Zaheer Khan (with wife and actor Sagarika Ghatge).

