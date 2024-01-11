Ira Khan kisses Nupur Shikhare in official pics of Udaipur wedding; Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta walk daughter down the aisle

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's official wedding photos are out, and they are 'surreal'. The couple tied the knot in a beautiful white wedding in Udaipur on Wednesday. Ira's parents – actor Aamir Khan and ex-wife Reena Dutta – walked her down the aisle. Mother Pritam Shikhare joined Nupur as he arrived for the ceremony at Udaipur's Taj Aravali Resort and Spa. Also read: Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare tie knot in Christian-inspired white ceremony. Watch Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's kiss to Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta's walking daughter down the aisle, check out the beautiful wedding photos.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's picturesque wedding

Sharing the pictures of the fairytale wedding on Instagram, the official wedding photographer wrote in the caption, “Ira and Nupur’s vows ceremony. While it felt surreal, it was one of the most authentic and organic experiences of love that we have had. The couple exchanged vows amongst family and friends surrounded by the Aravali mountains. Much love and many congratulations to the both of you Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare. It was an honour to be a part of your wedding.”

Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare's wedding album

The first picture from the Christian wedding showed newlyweds Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare walking together as guests showered them with flower petals. The bride, dressed in a white gown, held a white flower bouquet; Nupur was in a beige tuxedo.

In one of the pictures, Nupur was seen walking down the aisle with his mother Pritam Shikhare. He was blowing a kiss. The bride's parents, Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta were seen walking Ira down the aisle in another picture. Reena Dutta chose a grey lace saree, while Aamir wore a classic black tuxedo. A candid picture also showed Aamir adjusting Ira's veil while Reena looked on.

Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare's first dance

One of the pictures featured Ira's cousin, actor Zayn Marie Khan, officiating the wedding while Ira and Nupur laughed. In another picture, Ira and Nupur kissed after being pronounced man and wife. The last few pictures showed Ira dancing with her father, Aamir, and her husband, Nupur, after the wedding.

Ira and Nupur had solemnised their relationship via a registered marriage on January 3. Their Udaipur wedding will reportedly be followed by a grand reception in Mumbai on January 13, expected to be attended by the who's who of Bollywood, including Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

