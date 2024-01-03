Five things to know about Nupur Shikhare, Aamir Khan's to-be son-in-law

Actor Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is all set to get married today to her longtime beau and fiance, Nupur Shikhare. The wedding is scheduled at Taj Lands End, Bandra, Mumbai. (Also Read: Aamir Khan, son Junaid, ex-wife Kiran Rao and family spotted at Salman Khan's home for Ira Khan pre-wedding bash. Watch) Ira Khan is all set to marry Nupur Shikhare today

Here are five things you need to know about Aamir Khan's to-be son-in-law and Ira's to-be husband Nupur Shikhare:

Childhood

Nupur was born on October 17, 1985, interestingly a year after Aamir made his Bollywood debut as a grown-up actor in Ketan Mehta's coming-of-age film Holi. He was born in Pune and later completed his education in Mumbai.

Profession

Nupur is a fitness coach. He's credited with the physical transformations of not only Ira, his to-be wife, but also that of Aamir and actor Sushmita Sen. He keeps posting videos and pictures of his workout routine on his Instagram handle, @nupur_popeye, named after the popular cartoon character known for his bulky biceps and spinach-eating healthy habits.

Family

Nupur's family also has a connection to performing arts. His mother, Pritam Shikhare, is a trained Kathak dancer. She's also an exponent who has trained Sushmita Sen's daughter and budding actor Renee Sen.

Nupur's relationship with Ira

Ira and Nupur met during the COVID-19 lockdown when Nupur was training Aamir and Ira was living with her father. Their love soon spread to social media when the two began sharing pictures with each other on their respective Instagram handles. Nupur proposed to Ira in September last year and the two shared their moment on Instagram as well. They had an engagement party in November last year, where Nupur went down on his knees and proposed to Ira again.

Nupur's wedding with Ira

A day before their wedding, on Tuesday night, Nupur Shikhare shared a series of pictures with Ira and wrote on Instagram, "One more day of being your fiancee @khan.ira. I love you so much." In response, Ira Khan posted heart and hug emojis. In the last two pictures, the couple can be seen sharing a meal.

