Aamir Khan dances his heart out to Aati kya Khandala at daughter Ira Khan's wedding. Watch

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's three-day wedding celebrations came to an end with a Christian ceremony on Wednesday. A new inside video from the celebrations has now surfaced on Instagram, where the excited and proud father was seen shaking a leg to his song Aati Kya Khandala with friends and family members. (Also read: Aamir Khan gets mehendi on his hand as he joins daughter Ira Khan at her wedding festivities) Aamir Khan danced with other guests at Ira Khan's wedding.

Aamir dances to Aati Kya Khandala

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan married Nupur Shikhare in an intimate wedding ceremony in Udaipur. The newlywed couple looked beautiful as they walked down the aisle together, holding hands. An inside video has now emerged online, where Aamir Khan danced to his iconic song from the film Ghulam. In the video, Aamir was surrounded with several guests and family friends as he danced his heart out.

Meanwhile, a video was shared by the Instagram handle of Spice, where Aamir was seen sharing his state of mind. He said that he is feeling like a ‘Shehnaai’ (a musical instrument), and detailed how the sound that emanates from the instrument is a mix of happiness and sadness. That's the kind of emotion he felt watching Ira wed Nupur.

More details from pre-wedding celebrations

For the sangeet ceremony on the previous day, Aamir sat down on stage to perform the song Phoolon Ka Taaro Ka along with ex-wife Kiran Rao and their son Azad Rao Khan by his side. Meanwhile, the doting father was also present beside Ira during the other pre-wedding celebrations. A picture from the mehendi ceremony held on Monday showed Aamir Khan in an ice-blue kurta pyjama paired with a matching Nehru jacket. He was seen getting a small star sign and other symbols made in henna on his palm.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare solemnized their relationship via a registered marriage at Taj Lands End in Mumbai on January 3. Nupur had arrived at the venue in vest and shorts, jogging from his house to the venue. Ira decked up in a choli with dhoti pants and dupatta as a bride while Nupur changed his vest and shorts to a blue bandhgala suit for the reception.

