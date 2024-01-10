Aamir Khan gets mehendi on his hand as he joins daughter Ira Khan at her wedding festivities

Aamir Khan is an excited and proud father as has left no stone unturned in making the wedding celebrations of his daughter Ira Khan special. He not only performed a song for Ira at her sangeet but also got a henna design on his hand during her mehendi ceremony. Picture of Aamir getting a small design on his hand while sitting beside Ira Khan has been shared online. Also read: Ira Khan decks up in black lehenga, cape for sangeet; watches Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Azad perform on stage Aamir Khan and Ira Khan during her mehendi.

Ira Khan's mehendi ceremony

The new picture from the mehendi ceremony held on Monday shows Aamir Khan in an ice-blue kurta pyjama paired with a matching Nehru jacket. He is seen getting a small star sign and other symbols made in henna on his palm. Ira Khan is seen sitting beside him in her beige and cream lehenga with a thigh-high slit. The picture was taken before Ira got the conventional arm-length henna design as part of her mehendi ceremony.

Ira Khan's sangeet and wedding

For the sangeet on Tuesday, Aamir sat down on stage to perform the song Phoolon Ka Taaro Ka along with ex-wife Kiran Rao and their son Azad Rao Khan by his side. Ira and Nupur are set to read their vows Wednesday evening at the Taj Lake Palace in Udaipur. The wedding party has been in Udaipur this week for the four-day celebrations.

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare solemnized their relationship via a registered marriage at Taj Lands End in Mumbai on January 3. After the signing ceremony, the newlyweds posed for pictures with friends and family. Ira decked up in a choli with dhoti pants and dupatta as a bride while Nupur changed his vest and shorts to a blue bandhgala suit for the reception.

Nupur had arrived at the venue in vest and shorts, jogging from his house to the venue. Reportedly, Nupur and Ira met during the Covid-19 lockdown when Nupur was training Aamir Khan and Ira was living with her father. The duo had an engagement party in November last year.

