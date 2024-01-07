Ira Khan wedding: Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao shake a leg on Tharki Chokro with Rajasthani folk artistes in Udaipur. Watch

Aamir Khan seems to be having a ball at his daughter Ira Khan's wedding. Ahead of her wedding reception in Udaipur, Aamir was seen dancing with Rajasthani folk artistes in the city. Not just that, he also performed the signature step of his popular song Tharki Chokro from the movie PK. (Also Read: Ira Khan shares rare pic with brother Junaid Khan from wedding festivities) Aamir Khan dances on Tharki Chokro with Rajasthani folk artistes

Aamir and Kiran dance together

In a video posted by a paparazzo account, a bunch of Rajasthani folk artistes play the song Tharki Chokro from Rajkumar Hirani's 2014 blockbuster satiricial comedy PK. They then pull Aamir and his ex-wife and filmmaker Kiran Rao to dance with them. While Kiran obliges for a few seconds and then steps away while applauding, Aamir really takes up the challenge. The actor even goes on to perform the signature dance step of the song.

Tharki Chokro in PK featured Aamir and Sanjay Dutt shake a leg together. While Aamir played the titular character of an alien who just landed on Earth, Sanjay portrayed a Rajasthani band member. The song was sung by Swaroop Khan, written by Swanand Kirkire, and composed by Ajay-Atul.

Wedding reception in Udaipur

Aamir arrived in Udaipur on Friday for the grand wedding functions of Ira Khan and her husband Nupur Shikhare. The actor was seen coming out from the airport along with his son Azad. He greeted the paps with joined hands. Several pictures and videos from the airport surfaced on social media.

Reportedly, the families and other guests will begin arriving for the three-day celebration, which will conclude on January 10 in Udaipur. Ira and Nupur recently tied the knot in an intimate marriage ceremony in Mumbai.

While the couple are already in Udaipur, Ira's cousin and actor Imran Khan also arrived in the city on Sunday.

Aamir will be next seen in Sitare Zameen Par, slated to release this Christmas. He's also producing Laapata Ladies, directed by Kiran, which is slated to release in cinemas on March 1.

