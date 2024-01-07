Ira Khan shares rare pic with brother Junaid Khan from wedding festivities

Ira Khan, daughter of Aamir Khan, is currently lodged in Udaipur's Taj Lake Palace to celebrate her wedding with Nupur Shikhare. After sharing glimpses of their fun time on Saturday, Ira finally shared a rare pic with brother Junaid Khan. There are a few more throwback pictures from the wedding and a glimpse of her cousin Zayn Marie Khan decked up in a saree for the Saturday program. Also read: Bride Ira Khan does a headstand as part of wedding festivities in Udaipur, Nupur Shikhare gives shoutout to ‘my wife’ Ira Khan during her wedding.

Throwback pics from wedding

Junaid and Ira's picture is from her registered wedding ceremony held in Mumbai on January 3. Sharing it on her Instagram Stories, Ira wrote, “And we finally have a picture together!” The siblings look adorable as they take a moment to come together for the picture. While Ira is seen in her bridal outfit, Junaid is seen in a grey suit.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

A close-up throwback picture of Ira looking into the mirror while getting ready on her wedding day was also shared by her on Instagram Stories. She also dropped a collage of photos of her in a bathrobe as she got ready and posed with several friends.

Pics from Ira Khan's wedding on January 3.

Day 1 of wedding festivities in Udaipur

On Saturday, Ira shared candid pictures of herself soaking some sun in a short white dress and a leather jacket. She also shared two pictures to show a glimpse of the workout they did as part of a fun ceremony. It showed Ira doing a headstand along with others. “Can it be our wedding without a bunch of workouts? @nupur_popeye Warm up: Bring Sally Up - push-ups. Workout: Push-ups. Jump squats. Namashkar push-ups. Squat and press. Wide push-ups. Side squats. Burpees. Donkey kicks to wrestler sitouts Handstands + pictures!!” she captioned the pictures.

Later in the evening, Zayn Marie Khan of Monica O My Darling fame shared a fresh picture of herself decked up in a black and red saree.

Saturday fun in Udaipur.

Ira Khan is Aamir's only daughter from his first wife, Reena Dutta. Aamir's second ex-wife Kiran Rao and their son Azad Rao Khan are also part of the celebrations.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place