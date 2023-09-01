There's way more to John Isner than the longest tennis match in history: Here's the proof

John Isner’s 17-year-long illustrious career came to an end with a heart-breaking 3-6, 4-6, 7-6 (3), 6-4, 7-6 (7) second round defeat against fellow American Michael Mmoh at the US Open. Isner had announced that his professional tennis career, which includes a Grand Slam semi-final fixture and 15 Davis Cup singles wins, will end at the US Open. Isner retires from competitive tennis with 489 wins among the top-60 in ATP Tour history. The lanky 6-foot-10 player won 16 singles titles and hit over 14,000 aces— an ATP Tour record. John Isner of the United States serves against Michael Mmoh at the US Open(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

“It’s been a huge part of my life. It’s tough to say goodbye. It’s not easy. But eventually, this day would come. It’s hard to prepare for the emotions of it,” the 38-year-old said following his elimination from the US Open.

John Isner’s tennis career began in 2007 after he left the University of Georgia. Three years later, Isner shot to prominence having taken part in the longest match in tennis history, a record which still stands today. The historic clash took place between Isner and Nicolas Mahut at the Wimbledon and the American emerged victorious 70-68 in the fifth set having endured a tiring tennis of 11 hours and five minutes.

In Grand Slams, Isner’s best performance came at Wimbledon in 2018 when he managed to reach the semi-finals. At the last-four stage of Wimbledon 2018, Isner had to face a defeat at the hands of Kevin Anderson. Isner’s sensational 2018 Wimbledon run helped him in achieving a career-high ATP Ranking of number eight. At the Flushing Meadows, he made two quarter-finals appearances— 2011 and 2018.

Isner, just before turning 33, became the oldest first-time winner of an ATP Masters 100 event after defeating Alexander Zverev in a three-set final in 2018. Isner’s remarkable 2018 season came to an end with his maiden Nitto ATP Finals campaign. Overall, John Isner qualified for a total of five Masters 1000 singles finals in his glorious career.

Shortly after his US Open men’s singles defeat, Isner completely brought curtains down on his career having conceded a doubles loss to Robert Galloway and Albano Olivetti. Teaming up with another American Jack Sock in the men’s doubles category, Isner was beaten 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (10-3) at Court 12.

“There’s, of course, a lot of disappointment with the result of my singles match today, but at the same time a lot of gratitude, as well, just to have one last time playing in an atmosphere like that. It was very cool. As I said on the court, that’s why I work so hard,” Isner said.

