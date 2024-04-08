Meek Mill goes off on Wale for hanging out with ‘enemy’ Dean Stay Reddy

Meek Mill lashed out at fellow rapper Wale in a series of social media posts on Monday, April 8. The 36-year-old hip hop star called out his Maybach Music Group partner for “linking up” with his former friend and now “enemy” Dean Stay Reddy. The All Eyes On You rapper wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “Wale never liked me … now ima treat him like the streeets everytime I see him.” Meek Mill lashes out at fellow rapper Wale for 'linking up' with his former friend and now 'enemy' Dean Stay Reddy(X, formerly Twitter, Instagram/ Dean Stay Reddy)

Meek Mill vs. Wale erupts on social media after Dean Stay Reddy's Instagram post

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

The ongoing social media feud between the two rappers erupted after Reddy posted a picture with Wale. Following the upload, Meek lashed out against Wale on X, formerly Twitter, reigniting his long-standing feud in a series of tweets. Back in 2022, the Ima Boss hitmaker admitted to having troubles with the 39-year-old rapper.

Following his initial now-deleted tweet, Meek said in another post, “A lot of people get mad when you speak up how you want … because they never can speak up they only do what they can and gotta play a roll to even get around this s**t! All this s**t came around me it’s different and I’m not chasing none of that other s**t nomore!”

Meek Mill addresses Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole's feud

Meek Mill vs. Wale comes after a recent feud between famous hip-hop stars Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole. Amid his series of tweets blasting Wale, Meek also addressed the Lamar vs. J. Cole social media battle, which led to the birth of the latter's latest diss track, Might Delete Later.

“I rather Cole and Kendrick do the historic album throw shots on the same album and eat off it … it’s only words! They smart it won’t be violent … why everybody pushing beef but when you on that they say you crazy “ the burning house”,” Meek wrote on X, formerly Twitter.