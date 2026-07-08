Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee to defy Satluj's Zee5 'ban', will hold public screenings of Diljit Dosanjh film
The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee called the removal of Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj from Zee5 an attempt to suppress Jaswant Singh Khalra's story.
Days after Diljit Dosanjh-starrer political drama Satluj was removed from Zee5, the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) has objected to the move, calling it an attempt to suppress the story of social activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. The DSGMC has also announced public screenings and educational seminars to ensure the film reaches the public.
The film, directed by Honey Trehan, is based on the life and death of Khalra, one of Punjab's leading human rights activists in the 1990s.
Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee on Satluj
On Tuesday, DSGMC President Harmeet Singh Kalka said the film, based on the life of Jaswant Singh Khalra, highlights the activist's efforts to uncover alleged human rights violations in Punjab and should not be prevented from reaching audiences.
“Since this film is a biographical portrayal of Jaswant Singh Khalra, it depicts how a social activist opened people's eyes to the truth. He uncovered evidence of 25,000 bodies that had been cremated as 'unclaimed' and raised the issue not only within the country but also internationally, highlighting the dire situation in Punjab. Suppressing this story, preventing the events of that dark era from reaching the public, is deeply wrong, and it has sparked immense outrage across the Sikh community,” Kalka said.
He added that the committee has decided to organise public screenings of the film and hold seminars in educational institutions on Khalra's life and work.
“We have asked all Gurdwara committee members to download and screen the film in their respective areas to ensure that it reaches the public. Furthermore, we will soon convene a meeting with the chairpersons of our schools and colleges. Seminars on Jaswant Singh Khalra will be organised in every college to discuss his life and legacy. We want people to realise the impact a single social activist can have on society. If one individual can achieve so much, there is no reason why we cannot all work together to do the same,” he added.
What is Satluj about?
Satluj stars Diljit Dosanjh as Jaswant Singh Khalra, a bank clerk turned human rights activist, who exposed alleged illegal killings and secret cremations during the late 1980s and early 1990s when Punjab witnessed intense militancy and counter-insurgency operations. Khalra disappeared in 1995. Ten years later, four Punjab Police personnel were convicted of his abduction, torture, and alleged murder. Khalra's body has never been found.
The controversy around Satluj
The film, originally titled Panjab 95, was in a battle with the censor board for nearly four years after the CBFC demanded 120 cuts. On Friday, it was quietly released on Zee5, completely uncut, and with a new title. However, on Sunday, the film was removed from Zee5 in India, with the streamer citing ‘developments’. Reports have claimed that the film was taken down for violating the provisions of the IT Rules.
Helmed by Honey Trehan, produced by RSVP and MacGuffin Pictures, Satluj also stars Arjun Rampal, Kanwaljit Singh, Suvinder Vicky, and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.