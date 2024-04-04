Has Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' ex-bodyguard leaked rapper and Meek Mill's explicit audio? Here's the truth

A viral explicit audio is being surfaced on social media with the claim that the voices are of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Meek Mill while they were engaged in sexual acts with each other. A video on social media plays the audio, followed by a man claiming he recorded the sounds on his phone. Social media posts have claimed the man is Diddy’s former bodyguard. Has Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' ex-bodyguard leaked rapper and Meek Mill's explicit audio? (@MeekMill/X, photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

Is the audio genuine?

However, reports have claimed that the audio is not that of Diddy and Mill. According to the outlet Medium, the audio was allegedly created as a joke when allegations against Diddy recently surfaced. After Diddy was accused of sexual misconduct, Mill’s name also came up in discussions that ensued. This audio clip was reportedly used as a joke at the time.

Legal documents reportedly alleged Diddy had sexual relations with Mill. Mill later took to X to share a post claiming he is not gay.

Social media users also pointed out that the recent audio is fake. In the comment section of the video shared by the user Isaac’s Army, one user wrote, “This has been fact checked... It's from a porn. NOT MEEK MILL!” “That audio doesn’t sound like audio from outside the room,” one user said, while another wrote, “Question, if you have a phone why record audio, wouldn’t your first instinct be to video record? Especially if you’re trying to blackmail him? I call cap”. “Requesting a fact check on this one lol,” one user said, while another wrote, “This is disgusting! No one wants to hear this. Wtf”.

Diddy’s Miami and Los Angeles homes were recently raided over allegations of sex trafficking. But even after the raids, the rapper was photographed with his children, stepping out seemingly unfazed. He was also seen stepping out shirtless last week, for a smoke.