Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Episode 11: Katie Maloney has her eyes on Tom Schwartz's new boo | Watch preview

Ex-flames Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval's unyielding squabble are the focus of every Vanderpump Rules episode. However, the upcoming entry is likely to redirect its anchor towards a different former couple – Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz. As the VPR squad heads out for a scorching Beach Day, some surprises await them at the bar. Here's what viewers can look forward to. Katie Maloney, Tori Keeth and Tom Schwartz in Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Episode 11 preview.(Bravo)

Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Episode 11 release date and time

Set to air on Tuesday, April 9, 2024, VPR Rules Season 11 Episode 11 will focus on the love triangle brewing between exes Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz. They both hope to strike a note with the same person – Scheana Shay's friend, Tori Keeth. The new episode releases on Bravo at 8/7 c. Stream it on Peacock the next day.

What to expect from Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Episode 11?

Shay may not consider herself to have the “best track record with matchmaking,” but her initial introduction of Tori to Schwartz kicked off a chain reaction. During their former encounter, Keeth told Tom that she found him “hot”. While everything was proceeding as planned, Shay eventually found the crack in her motion of setting up the two when her “misjudgment” led to a different track. And now, it looks like Katie may also have a thing for Tori.

Scheana also introduced Katie to Tori, but as soon as the former found out about her setting up Tori and Schwartz, Katie overturned the perception. “Tori should date me instead,” said Maloney. Ultimately, it's up to the three of them to settle this chaos, as Shay identifies the mess concocted by Katie and Schwartz as “love and war.”

The new sneak peek picks up the action when the gang hits the beach. Schwartz's “new boo” surprises him at the bar, but even before he could get some conversation going, Katie wiggles into the scene.

In a confessional, Schwartz blurts out: “I don't know if Katie's really into Tori… or if she just kind of wants to compete with me and prove that she's better.”

How does Katie respond to this? In her solo moment, she asserts: “If he doesn't like me taking his girls from him, maybe he should try harder.”

On the other end of the reality TV horizon, Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval are busy not settling the adoption fees of Mya. Neither of them seems to be relenting in their claims of guardianship of the dog.