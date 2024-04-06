Percy Jackson multiverse comes alive in ‘earth-shaking’ Logan Lerman, Walker Scobell pic

Walker Scobell is officially not the sole occupant of the Poseidon cabin. Sally Jackson's sons from across the Percy-Verse have finally found each other. Logan Lerman as Percy Jackson in Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2010) and Logan Lerman as Percy Jackson in Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 1 (2023-24).

The new-age live-action Percy Jackson and the Olympians series reboot may have turned down a Logan Lerman cameo, but a brand new snap has worked the magic of the red thread of fate. Disney Plus and Hulu shared a surprise ‘family photo’ featuring both real-life Percy Jacksons, who were lifted off the pages of Rick Riordan's beloved book series.

Percy twins' - Walker Scobell, 15, and Logan Lerman, 32 - family portrait emerged on the internet days after the Disney Plus and Hulu merger became a reality.

The Percy Jackon Multiverse: Logan Lerman and Walker Scobell pose for a picture

Earlier today, Disney Plus and Hulu shared the picture, that eventually broke Percy Jackson fans, as captioned: “Twin, where have you been,” referencing Muni Long's latest super-viral song Made For Me.

Lerman first helmed the fan-favourite character in the former 2010 adaptation of the first Percy Jackson book, The Lightning Thief. The Chris Columbus directorial was a far cry from Riordan's originally penned characters and storyline. It ultimately met with heavy criticism from the series' diehard fanbase and Rick Riordan alike. However, Logan Lerman as Percy Jackson was a hill to die on (in the alternate and age-inappropriate rendition of the lore).

Despite the massive hate the movie received, fans still hoped for him to return to the subsequently confirmed Percy Jackson TV series in some shape and form. As the books' author hoped for the new transition to being its own thing, all cameo desires were given the cold shoulder. With Walker Scobell taking charge as the modern-day Percy Jackson in the series, which premiered in December 2023, Disney Plus finally got its Percy-shaped critical victory after receiving majorly positive reviews.

In February 2024, Disney Plus renewed Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2.

Before Percy fans push the Logan Lerman agenda and get too excited to see the new picture, it's time to remind them that this heartwarming snap drop merely commemorates both Percy Jacksons being onboard the Disney Plus-Hulu train.

While Scobell is set to reprise his role in the upcoming sequel of the hit series, Lerman is leading his own new miniseries for Hulu. Yet the Percy pic has got the fandom back on its knees, desperately wishing for Lerman to board the ship as one or the other character in the potential future of the Percy Jackson TV series.

Logan Lerman in new Hulu series

Adapting a real-life chapter of the Holocaust, Lerman's latest show - We Were the Lucky Ones - is based on Georgia Hunter's book of the same name. It premiered on the OTT platform on March 28, 2024. Alongside the 2010 Percy Jackson name bearer, the Hulu series stars Joey King, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Amit Rahav and Hadas Yaron as the Kurc siblings – all bringing alive the story of Hunter's family.