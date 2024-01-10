Percy Jackson and the Olympians cast: Who plays what in the series?

The Disney+ team undertook the ambitious challenge of bringing Rick Riordan's cherished Percy Jackson and the Olympians novel series to life. The first season continues to remain remarkably faithful to the source material, particularly the first book - The Lightning Thief, earning acclaim in stark contrast to its 20th Century Fox predecessor. The Disney+ series stands as a redemptive chapter for this iconic literary series, celebrated for its commitment to the original narrative. Still from Percy Jackson and the Olympians(Instagram/percyseries)

Check out the awesome cast, a mix of fresh faces and experienced pros who've made Percy Jackson and the Olympians come alive on the screen.

Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, and Walker Scobell in Percy Jackson and the Olympians(Instagram/percyseries)

Walker Scobell as Percy Jackson

Taking the lead in the ensemble cast is Walker Scobell, stepping into the shoes of the titular character, Percy Jackson. Recognized for his breakout performance in the Netflix hit The Adam Project, Scobell brings his talent to the forefront in this latest venture.

Leah Jeffries as Annabeth Chase

Stepping into the role of Annabeth Chase, Leah Jeffries infuses depth into the iconic, strong-willed character—a demigod and daughter of Athena. With prior appearances in the Fox series Empire and the 2022 film Beast, Jeffries brings her acting prowess to enrich the portrayal of Annabeth.

Aryan Simhadri as Grover Underwood

The trio pf protagonists is rounded out by Aryan Simhadri, stepping into the character of Grover Underwood, a satyr and Percy's steadfast companion. Simhadri, a Disney Channel star renowned for roles in Just Roll With It and Spin, injects a youthful and vibrant energy into the ensemble cast.

Lance Reddick as Zeus

In a posthumous performance, the esteemed Lance Reddick takes on the role of Zeus, the King of Olympus. Renowned for his memorable roles in The Wire and John Wick, Reddick brings his commanding presence and gravitas to breathe life into the legendary character.

Jay Duplass as Hades

Taking on the role of Hades is Jay Duplass, celebrated for his contributions to Transparent and The Chair. Duplass brings his talent and unique flair to embody the character of Hades in this adaptation.

Toby Stephens as Poseidon

Bringing the character of Percy Jackson's father, Poseidon, to life is Toby Stephens. Known for his notable roles in Netflix's Lost in Space and Black Sails, Stephens contributes a seasoned and commanding presence to the world of Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

Lin-Manuel Miranda as Hermes

Embracing the character of Hermes, the messenger of the Gods, is the multi-talented Lin-Manuel Miranda. Renowned for creating Hamilton, Miranda's multifaceted talent brings a star-studded dimension to the series, elevating the overall appeal.

Jason Mantzoukas as Dionysus

Drawing from his experience in shows such as The League and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Jason Mantzoukas encapsulates the persona of Dionysus, the Greek god of wine and ecstasy. Mantzoukas brings his comedic prowess to infuse life and humour into the character.

Adam Copeland as Ares

Merging his background in professional wrestling and acting experiences in The Flash and Vikings, WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland, also known as Edge, steps into the formidable shoes of Ares, the God of war. Copeland's presence adds a powerful and dynamic dimension to the role.

Timothy Omundson as Hephaestus

Renowned for his role in Psych, Timothy Omundson embodies the character of Hephaestus, the God of fire. Omundson's talent enriches the portrayal of this iconic deity in the series.

Riordan's World Comes Alive

The series revolves around Percy Jackson, a young Demigod with the mission of preventing the Titans, led by Kronos, from causing the world's destruction. In 2023, Disney+ brought to life Percy Jackson and the Olympians, adapting Riordan's book series for the screen.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.