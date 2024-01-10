Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon shred the slopes on an epic ski trip

Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon are relishing their snowy moments during a family ski excursion. The Thor star took to Instagram on Monday, sharing a delightful series of photos capturing the highlights of his new year festivities. Among the snapshots were scenes of Hemsworth and Damon sharing laughs with friends and family in the snow. Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon on an adventurous ski trip(Instagram/@chrishemsworth)

In one picture, the Aussie actor and Damon, who's 53, kick back in the snow with their skis and snowboards, grinning up at the camera. Another image shows the guys hanging out with Jason Momoa, all decked up in camo and shades, just before they hit the slopes. Fans couldn't get enough.

Family Bliss on the Slopes

The celebrity-filled adventure trip didn't just revolve around the buddies; family played a big part too. Hemsworth captured some heartwarming moments with his wife, Elsa Pataky as well. One snapshot showcased the couple posing at the foot of a hill, each holding their snowboards.

New Year's Gathering

A few days earlier, the 47-year-old Spanish model shared some lighthearted snapshots from her New Year's escape with husband Hemsworth on her social media page. Her Instagram post also featured pictures of Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, along with their kids, all mingling with the Hemsworth family. In one endearing candid shot, Pataky and Hemsworth were captured in a sweet embrace, donning matching red outfits.

Meanwhile, on the work front Chris Hemsworth is all set to kick off 2024 with a bang, starring in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, a prequel to the widely acclaimed and commercially successful Mad Max: Fury Road. Adding to his diverse roles, the actor will also lend his voice to Optimus Prime in the upcoming animated film Transformers One, a prequel that delves into the roots of the iconic franchise.