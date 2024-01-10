Beef, BoJack Horseman and more: Top movies and shows of Golden Globe winner Ali Wong to watch online

Stand-up comedian and actress Ali Wong became the first woman of Asian lineage to win the award for Best Performance in a Limited Series, Anthology series, or Motion Picture made for Television at the 81st Golden Globe Awards 2024. The actress, who is also a writer, producer, and director was visibly elated on winning her first Golden Globe. She received the trophy for her stellar act as Amy Lau in Netflix’s Beef. Here’s looking at the top six Ali Wong starrer shows and movies that you can watch on OTT to celebrate her big win. Ali Wong at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards(Getty Images via AFP)

Beef

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

To begin with, it is only befitting to watch the Netflix show for which Ali won her first Golden Globe award. Beef is a dark comedy drama, spread over 10 episodes. It revolves around a collision in traffic that takes place between Amy Lau (essayed by Ali) – a successful entrepreneur and a building contractor Danny (played by Steven Yeun). Their respective worlds, stark opposite from each other, collide in an incident of road rage, which results in them going to extreme lengths to stretch and continue their fight for each other. In a way, this fight driven by hatred also allows them to escape their respective mundane and suffocating lives. How they become addicted to this beef between them makes for quite a compelling watch.

Birds of Prey

This 2020 film follows the series of events that unfold after Harley Quinn’s bitter break up with Joker. The movie has Ali playing the character of a district attorney named Ellen Yee who ends up betraying Renee Montoya – a detective. Montoya gets suspended from the Gotham Police department because of Ali’s betrayal. This marks a crucial point in the plot which helps Harley to team up with Montoya and two other deadly women to defeat crime bosses and protect a girl. More films featuring Ali are much anticipated in the Gotham universe. Birds of Prey is available to stream on Jio Cinema (in India) and Netflix.

Ask the StoryBots

This animated show on Netflix features five intriguing creatures who live inside a computer. The show is based on the premise that these five creatures are supposed to answer a curious child’s questions by exploring all possible ways and take help from other creatures to find the answer to the queries. Once they’ve gathered the information, they report it to their master and then share the same with the kid. The show makes for a humourous, educational, and entertaining watch for any family with kids. Ali plays the character of The Brain in the show, ably bringing to life the traits of the character. She’s intimidating and proud and often gives accurate descriptions of complex things.

Love, Victor

Ali plays the character of a sex education teacher – Ms Thomas, in this spin-off to Love, Simon. The show chronicles the coming-of-age and self-discovery of the protagonist in high school. Even though Ali’s character makes an appearance in just two episodes, she plays a significant part in them, leading to some important events in the overall scheme of things. Love, Victor is available to stream on Hulu.

Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candance Against the Universe

When Phineas and Ferb’s elder sister Candance is abducted by aliens, they embark upon an adventurous journey across the universe to save her. Ali Wong lent vocals to the film’s antagonist – Super Super Big Doctor. Ali’s character inhabits quite a few dark and negative traits. She ends up imprisoning her brothers as part of her evil plans to take over Earth. She maintains a friendly appearance with Candance but actually wants to use her for an important aspect of her mind-control plan. The film is available to steam on Disney+

BoJack Horseman

Ali essays the character of a teenage girl named Maddy Ginsburg in this popular animated Netflix series that spans over six seasons. Her character is best friends with Penny Carson and is also Peter Pocket’s girlfriend. She goes to prom with Penny, Peter, and BoJack. She ends up getting drunk and passes out. She’s taken to the hospital where she’s abandoned by BoJack to escape the possibility of being held responsible. Later on, her stomach is pumped and she survives.