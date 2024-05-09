King Charles won't meet Prince Harry due to Duke's ‘demands about who could be in the room': royal expert

A royal expert has claimed that King Charles’ decision to not meet Prince Harry during the Duke’s UK trip came after several “difficult” negotiations. Harry returned to London to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games. King Charles will not meet Prince Harry due to Duke's ‘demands about who could be in the room' (REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo, Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP, File)

The Duke of Sussex’s reps told New York Post that he will not meet his dad because of the king’s “full” schedule. However, royal commentator Charlotte Griffiths believes Charles’ decision to not meet Harry may have been swayed by “certain demands” from his son. “There is some talk that behind the scenes, a lot of negotiating went on,” Griffiths told GB News.

‘Harry made certain demands about who could be in the room’

“I think the reason was because Harry made certain demands about who could be in the room and who couldn’t. Although on the surface it looks like a snub, Harry made it very difficult for his father,” Griffiths said, adding that “other forces” may have influenced the monarch.

“Maybe other forces were driving Charles’ position on this,” she said. “William may have had a thought about how this meeting should be conducted or whether it should be conducted at all,” Griffiths added.

“We know that Charles likes to meet Harry with Camilla in the room, which isn’t always a popular decision,” she continued. “Harry was without his wife as well, so this was fraught with difficulty.”

Harry’s reps claimed that a meeting between Harry and Charles “will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full program.” “The duke, of course, is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon,” a spokesperson for the Duke said.

A previous report claimed that Harry invited the royal family members to the Invictus Games’ 10-year celebration ceremony in the UK, but "received no response.” It is unlikely that any senior members of the royal family will turn up at the event.