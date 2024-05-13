Royal expert reveals Camilla’s ‘sweet and subtle’ gesture towards Charles at garden party: ‘She kept slightly pushing…’

Royal commentator Angela Levin has revealed Queen Camilla’s "sweet and subtle" gesture towards King Charles during their recent garden party. Charles hosted the first royal garden party at Buckingham Palace since he was diagnosed with cancer. About 8,000 people were in attendance. Royal expert reveals Queen Camilla’s ‘sweet and subtle’ gesture towards King Charles (Photo by Jordan Pettitt / POOL / AFP)(AFP)

Levin spoke on GB News, hailing the King’s "amazing" return to royal duties while undergoing treatment. Levin claimed that Charles is scurrying around as much as possible" and carrying out "up to three engagements a day" at times.

"He's actually going incredibly fast, doing two or three things in one day. When somebody said how are you at the party, he said oh, not that bad,” Levin said. "He also said thank goodness they've let me out, they've unlocked the door so that I can get out."

Levin discussed Charles’ love for the British people, saying he is "desperate" to get back to his royal duties and speak to his supporters. "You see how desperately he wants to be with us, with the people, and that it makes a very big difference to him,” she said. "I'm sure that will help him with his treatment, because if you really are happy and you really want to be out and about and doing what you used to be doing, then it helps the medicine to work."

‘She kept slightly pushing on his back’

Levin then spoke up about how Camilla helped Charles navigate the crowds during the event. "Often he tries to get through everyone, but he didn't this time. I was pleased to know he was desperate to, and she kept slightly pushing on his back when it was time to go, and I thought she was so subtle about it,” Levin.

"There was no pulling, no holding hands and dragging him, just a little tap and he moved on. It was very sweet. It was very, very sweet,” she continued. "And I hope that he will continue to get well and better and that he can enjoy it."

She added, "She does it all very subtly, she's working incredibly hard. Every day there's something she's doing, because I think she wants to keep the motivation there. But when you see her with animals in particular, you see somebody who's really keen to look after them and she's doing well."