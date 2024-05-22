 UK general election likely on July 4 as Rishi Sunak holds cabinet meet: Report | World News - Hindustan Times
UK general election likely on July 4 as Rishi Sunak holds cabinet meet: Report

ByHT News Desk
May 22, 2024 09:37 PM IST

Political editors at the BBC, ITV, Sky News and The Guardian all said Rishi Sunak would name the date in a Downing Street statement after the cabinet meeting.

The United Kingdom is set to be held on July 4, reported British media on Wednesday as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak convened a meeting with his top ministers. Major news outlets, including the BBC, ITV, Sky News, and The Guardian, indicated that Sunak is expected to announce the election date in an official Downing Street statement following the cabinet meeting.

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks in Downing Street in London about the latest inflation figures.(via REUTERS)
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks in Downing Street in London about the latest inflation figures.(via REUTERS)

Sunak's office has neither confirmed nor denied the reports as it refused to "rule anything in or out," adding fuel to the speculation that the general election might be set for this summer.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Follow Us On