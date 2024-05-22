 UK inflation rate slows to 2.3% in April - Hindustan Times
UK inflation rate slows to 2.3% in April

Reuters |
May 22, 2024 11:39 AM IST

The Bank of England and economists polled by Reuters had forecast an annual rate of 2.1%.

British consumer prices rose by 2.3% in annual terms in April, slowing from a 3.2% increase in March, the Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday.

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hosts a meeting with Vice Chancellors from some of the country's leading universities, and representatives from the Union of Jewish Students, inside Downing Street in central London.(AFP)
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hosts a meeting with Vice Chancellors from some of the country's leading universities, and representatives from the Union of Jewish Students, inside Downing Street in central London.(AFP)

