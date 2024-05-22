UK inflation rate slows to 2.3% in April
Reuters |
May 22, 2024 11:39 AM IST
The Bank of England and economists polled by Reuters had forecast an annual rate of 2.1%.
British consumer prices rose by 2.3% in annual terms in April, slowing from a 3.2% increase in March, the Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday.
