Prince William provides insight into his family life, shares ‘strict’ routine of son Prince Louis

Prince Louis, who is known for his quirky facial expressions and funniest photos, has a “strict” bedtime routine, revealed his father Prince William. While socialising with visitors at Buckingham Palace, Prince William, the heir to the throne, shared some lovely details about Louis' nighttime habits.(AP)

Sharing some secret details about his family life and his youngest son, William stated that Kate and he still make time for a sweet bedtime tradition every night.

According to reports, a tight set of regulations has been enforced in the Wales' residence of Adelaide Cottage for the royal couple's three kids -- Prince George, ten, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six.

These regulations include a 7 pm bedtime rule imposed by their Norland nanny, Maria Borrallo. Despite their tight nighttime ritual, there is always time for a bedtime story.

On May 21, the Prince of Wales attended a garden party, which was hosted at Buckingham Palace for the second time this year by his father King Charles III. While socialising with visitors, the heir to the throne shared some lovely details about Louis' nighttime habits.

It all started when novelist Rowan Aderyn, a member of William's Homewards Foundation, a homelessness charity, gave him a copy of their book Homewards. The book tells the story of a little child named Jack who starts aiding a woman who is homeless.

"This is great, so inspirational. I'll read this to Louis tonight at bedtime," the Prince said, as per Hello! Magazine.

Earlier this month, Kate and William threw a private party for Louis as the couple is trying their best to keep things “as normal as possible” for their children amidst her cancer battle.

Prince William opens up about his kids love for literature

In 2020, Prince William talked about his children's love for books during his visit to South Wales.

The Prince of Wales told other parents at an ice cream parlor that he reads Julia Donaldson's Room on the Broom to his kids “all the time”, Daily Mail reported.

Recalling a meeting with author Donaldson when she received a Commander of the British Empire for services to writing, William said he told her that, "Do you realize how many parents you have saved at bedtime?"

William and Kate Middleton reportedly have the same nighttime routine as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with their kids.

In 2021, a source told Us Weekly that Harry has a "real magic touch" when it comes to putting his daughter, Princess Lilibet Diana, to bed. "He loves reading her bedtime stories and rocking her to sleep," the insider claimed.