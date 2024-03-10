Car crashes into gates of Buckingham Palace, driver arrested

A man was apprehended by the British police after his car crashed into the gates of Buckingham Palace on Saturday. FILE PHOTO: A view of Buckingham Palace, after it was announced that Britain's King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer, in London, Britain, February 6, 2024. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo(REUTERS)

A statement released by the London police said, "Armed officers arrested a man at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage. He was taken to the hospital. There were no reports of any injuries," stated London police in a released statement. They also confirmed that investigation to establish the circumstances is ongoing."

Buckingham Palace also verified that none of the family members were harmed in the incident, as they were all inside the residence at the time. Additionally, it was confirmed that repairs are underway for the damaged gates.

Witnesses described hearing ‘a loud bang’ at the scene. Videos showed armed police officers surrounding the driver, who was kneeling and being instructed to keep his hands on his head, Mirror said in its report.

A witness told the media, “I heard a loud bang, and I looked over and the car had crashed into Buckingham Palace. Police were on the scene pretty quickly – and they got the man out and arrested him.”

Buckingham Palace is the official residence and administrative headquarters of the British monarch, located in the City of Westminster, England. It has been the principal residence of the reigning monarchs of the United Kingdom.

Originally known as Buckingham House, it was acquired by King George III in 1761 as a private residence for his wife, Queen Charlotte, and was later expanded and renovated by architects John Nash and Edward Blore during the 19th century. The palace has undergone numerous expansions and renovations over the years, with the most recent major renovation being the construction of the East Wing, which was remodelled to its present form in 1913.

(With inputs from Reuters)