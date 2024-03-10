 Car crashes into gates of Buckingham Palace, driver arrested | World News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / World News / Car crashes into gates of Buckingham Palace, driver arrested

Car crashes into gates of Buckingham Palace, driver arrested

ByHT News Desk
Mar 10, 2024 04:03 PM IST

A man was apprehended by British police after his car crashed into the gates of Buckingham Palace.

A man was apprehended by the British police after his car crashed into the gates of Buckingham Palace on Saturday.

FILE PHOTO: A view of Buckingham Palace, after it was announced that Britain's King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer, in London, Britain, February 6, 2024. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: A view of Buckingham Palace, after it was announced that Britain's King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer, in London, Britain, February 6, 2024. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo(REUTERS)

A statement released by the London police said, "Armed officers arrested a man at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage. He was taken to the hospital. There were no reports of any injuries," stated London police in a released statement. They also confirmed that investigation to establish the circumstances is ongoing."

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Buckingham Palace also verified that none of the family members were harmed in the incident, as they were all inside the residence at the time. Additionally, it was confirmed that repairs are underway for the damaged gates.

Witnesses described hearing ‘a loud bang’ at the scene. Videos showed armed police officers surrounding the driver, who was kneeling and being instructed to keep his hands on his head, Mirror said in its report.

A witness told the media, “I heard a loud bang, and I looked over and the car had crashed into Buckingham Palace. Police were on the scene pretty quickly – and they got the man out and arrested him.”

Buckingham Palace is the official residence and administrative headquarters of the British monarch, located in the City of Westminster, England. It has been the principal residence of the reigning monarchs of the United Kingdom.

Originally known as Buckingham House, it was acquired by King George III in 1761 as a private residence for his wife, Queen Charlotte, and was later expanded and renovated by architects John Nash and Edward Blore during the 19th century. The palace has undergone numerous expansions and renovations over the years, with the most recent major renovation being the construction of the East Wing, which was remodelled to its present form in 1913.

(With inputs from Reuters)

 

 

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now!

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On